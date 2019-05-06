IPL 2019: One expensive player who should be released by each team

IPL 2019

IPL 2019 has reached its business end. Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings finished in the top two, while the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third and fourth respectively. Royal Challengers Bangalore had another disappointing campaign as they finished rock-bottom in IPL 2019.

With every franchise given a fixed budget in IPL, they have to release players to accommodate the new ones. Teams such as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals have quite a few underperforming players this season. Some of these players might be dropped for the next season.

Without much ado, let's take a look at one expensive player from each team who should be released.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Akshdeep Nath

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished the season in eighth spot with just five wins in 14 games.

RCB made some expensive buys at the 2019 auction and Akshdeep Nath was one of them. The 25-year-old was bought for ₹3.6 crores but he failed to live up to the expectations. In eight games this season, he scored just 61 runs and his strike rate was only 107.

#7 Kolkata Knight Riders - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, but for the last couple of years, he has not been in good form. He averaged only 21.93 in IPL 2018 and this season was not a lot different.

Uthappa has scored only two fifties in his last 26 IPL innings (2018 & 2019) and wasn’t at his very best. Even in 2019, his strike rate was only 115, which did not do any good to KKR. He was dropped by KKR after a series of low scores this season before being reinstated again. He is not getting any younger and KKR may have to let him go next season, especially as he costs a whooping ₹6.40 crores.

