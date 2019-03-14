×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: One fringe player from each team who can impress if given a chance

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
931   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:32 IST

SRH have the strongest bench and best fringe players in the entire league
SRH have the strongest bench and best fringe players in the entire league

The IPL has always been very important for youngsters from India as well as other countries a lot of opportunities to shine. But only 11 players can take the field and since the ultimate goal is to win, not all players in the team will get chances. But, that doesn't mean that they aren't good.

In fact, teams always try to cast different players before settling into a set lineup and if they have lost playoffs hopes or have qualified, they try to give their fringe players chances to prove themselves and find their feet. Every season, there have been a lot of talents who've been wasted as a cause of dominance of other players.

Let's take a look at fringe players from each team who can impress if given adequate chances to prove themselves.

Chennai Super Kings - Narayan Jagadeesan or David Willey

Willey played 3 matches last season
Willey played 3 matches last season

The Chennai Super Kings have a rich breed of local and overseas talents and it'll be a contest to see who makes it to the playing XI. With that said, they must have binned a few of the older players to provide more chances for other players to prove themselves.

They don't have too many Tamil Nadu players in the team and Narayan Jagadeesan is one of the few they have. The keeper-batsman is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's backup and having already watched from the sidelines last season, one would hope that he gets the chances he deserves. A clever opening batsman with attacking intent and a safe keeper, he must be tried out if CSK are in a comfortable position.

An overseas player who they must try must be England all-rounder David Willey. He's one of the best T20 all-rounders and has played in a variety of T20 leagues garnering a lot of experience. Willey swings the ball well early on and his left-arm pace can pose a problem or two for the batsman. He's a very dangerous batsman and can accelerate very quickly and can be a handful in the death.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Moeen Ali Basil Thampi
IPL 2019: One player from each team who can win the MVP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who can be the Emerging Player of the Season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Player from each team who could be playing their last season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Overpaid Player from Each Team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading run scorer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One key player for each team 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might not get a single game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading wicket-taker
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Indian player from each team who should be rested for a few games ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us