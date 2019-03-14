IPL 2019: One fringe player from each team who can impress if given a chance

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 931 // 14 Mar 2019, 18:32 IST

SRH have the strongest bench and best fringe players in the entire league

The IPL has always been very important for youngsters from India as well as other countries a lot of opportunities to shine. But only 11 players can take the field and since the ultimate goal is to win, not all players in the team will get chances. But, that doesn't mean that they aren't good.

In fact, teams always try to cast different players before settling into a set lineup and if they have lost playoffs hopes or have qualified, they try to give their fringe players chances to prove themselves and find their feet. Every season, there have been a lot of talents who've been wasted as a cause of dominance of other players.

Let's take a look at fringe players from each team who can impress if given adequate chances to prove themselves.

Chennai Super Kings - Narayan Jagadeesan or David Willey

Willey played 3 matches last season

The Chennai Super Kings have a rich breed of local and overseas talents and it'll be a contest to see who makes it to the playing XI. With that said, they must have binned a few of the older players to provide more chances for other players to prove themselves.

They don't have too many Tamil Nadu players in the team and Narayan Jagadeesan is one of the few they have. The keeper-batsman is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's backup and having already watched from the sidelines last season, one would hope that he gets the chances he deserves. A clever opening batsman with attacking intent and a safe keeper, he must be tried out if CSK are in a comfortable position.

An overseas player who they must try must be England all-rounder David Willey. He's one of the best T20 all-rounders and has played in a variety of T20 leagues garnering a lot of experience. Willey swings the ball well early on and his left-arm pace can pose a problem or two for the batsman. He's a very dangerous batsman and can accelerate very quickly and can be a handful in the death.