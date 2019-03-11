IPL 2019: Ranking the most followed teams on Social Media

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.74K // 11 Mar 2019, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The twelfth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is now just a few weeks ago and the excitement and jubilation has already kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats. The league, without any doubt, is one of the most followed cricket events in the world and people keep a close eye on everything going on around the tournament.

As fans are equally an important part of every team, similarly each IPL franchise has its own fanbase. The enthusiasts not only show their presence in the stadiums but also largely support their favourite teams across social media. In this piece, we rank the most followed IPL teams on social media.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

The champions of the first edition of IPL have got a few cherishing moments to live since their dream debut in 2008. The Rajasthan-based franchise made it to the playoffs of the tournament in 2013, 2015 and 2018 while failing miserably in the rest of the editions. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the team did quite well last season. However, they failed to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Having mostly banked on the local talent, Rajasthan have one of the meagre social media fanbases. The franchise has 1.1 million followers on Twitter, 442K on Instagram while 4.2 people like their page on Facebook as well.

Twitter- 1.1M, Instagram- 442K, Facebook- 4.1M

#7 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Daredevils formerly), likewise Rajasthan, started their journey in the league on a high note. The franchise made it to the semi-finals of the tournament in the first two editions, however, faced a downfall thereafter. The Capitals qualified for playoffs just once since 2009 and have been stranded at the bottom of the table during last some seasons.

In IPL 2018, the team finished last, though having made quite a few changes ahead of the next season, Delhi would be aiming to make a strong comeback in IPL 2019. Meanwhile, DC stand second last in the list of followers on social media.

Twitter- 1.3M, Instagram- 574K, Facebook- 4.6M