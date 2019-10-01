IPL 2020 auction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the IPL 2020, the 13th season of IPL, auction will be held on 19th December 2019 in Kolkata. The auction will be held after the trading window closes on 14th November this year. According to ESPNcricinfo, the trading window is currently open. The franchises are set to disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from the mega auction in 2021.

A sum of INR 82 crores which was allotted for IPL 2019, has been increased to INR 85 crores for IPL 2020. The teams will be eligible to use the money left unspent in last year’s auction apart from an additional purse of three crores.

Funds remaining ahead of IPL 2020 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 1.80 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 3.2 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.05 crore

Kings XI Punjab - Rs 3.7 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 5.30 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 6.05 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs 8.2 crore

In the ongoing trading window, Delhi Capitals, led by Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, bought Mayank Markande from Mumbai Indians and let go of West Indies all-rounder Sherfance Rutherford.

Last year in the IPL auction, Jaydev Unadkat was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.40 crores while Sam Curran was sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 7.2 crores. For the first time in IPL history, the IPL 2019 auction saw cricketers register from nine different states- Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Union Territory Puducherry.

IPL 2019 auctions saw a number of domestic and international heavyweights going unsold. Few of the prominent men were:

Manoj Tiwary, Cheteshwar Pujara, Adam Zampa, Alex Hales, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Chris Woakes, Usman Khawaja, Hazratullah Zazai, Reeza Hendricks, Shaun Marsh, Saurabh Tiwary, Hashim Amla, James Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Luke Ronchi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Vinay Kumar, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Morne Morkel, Joe Denly, Rilee Rossouw