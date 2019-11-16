IPL 2020: Complete list of players traded between franchises

Rajiv Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 14:34 IST SHARE

Trent Boult moved from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

The players' auction for IPL 2020 is going to be held on the 19th December in Kolkata. Before the auction begins, each franchise was given a trading window to allow them trade players with other teams, before it closed on 14th November.

Over the years, we have seen quite a few players move from one team to another during the window, and it was no different this year. Some big players have moved on from one franchise to another. Let us look at the teams who have been actively trading their players in the current trading window.

Do note that Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not traded any players.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have a very strong unit

The Delhi Capitals had a very successful IPL 2019. The team managed to finish 3rd in the league table and was one of the most consistent teams throughout the tournament. However, this time they would want to go further and win their first IPL title.

The Delhi Capitals were the most active team during the trading window. They have managed to purchase the services of Indian International Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab. The move can prove to be a very smart one for Delhi as their home ground is known to be slow and help the spinners. R. Ashwin is one of the best spinners around and can help Delhi exploit their home conditions.

In return of R. Ashwin, Delhi Capitals gave away Jagadeesha Sucith to the Kings XI Punjab.

The Delhi based franchise has traded out Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai.

Delhi has also acquired the services of opener Ajinkya Rahane from the Rajasthan Royals. In return, they have given away Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to the Royals.

Advertisement

Players traded in: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Markande

Players traded out: Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Sucith, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

1 / 3 NEXT