IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis

Delhi Capitals have built together a strong squad for IPL 2020

Earlier known as the Delhi Daredevils, the franchise was renamed to Delhi Capitals (DC) last season. Shreyas Iyer had shown promise in the 2018 IPL season for the Delhi-based franchise and was successful in taking the team to the play-offs the next season. The Capitals entered the play-offs after seven years, and ended up as second runners up in the playoffs.

With some valuable additions to the side, the Capitals on paper look as formidable a side as any. But can they get consistency out of the likes of Rishabh Pant, who off late has been struggling for form? Can they get on a run of winning matches to not only make it to the play-offs this time but to go one step further and win their maiden IPL title?

The Delhi Capitals play their home matches in the newly named Arun Jaitley Stadium, while they also have the modern Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur as their second home ground.

Let's have an in-depth look into their squad.

Players bought by DC in the IPL Auction 2020

Jason Roy (INR 1.50 crores), Chris Woakes (INR 1.50 crores), Marcus Stoinis (INR 4 crores), Alex Carey (INR 2.4 crores), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 7.75 crores), Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakhs), Mohit Sharma (INR 50 lakhs), Lalit Yadav (INR 20 lakhs).

Final DC squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Let's dive into the SWOT analyiss of the Delhi franchise

1 / 3 NEXT