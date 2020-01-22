IPL 2020: How the top 5 buys have performed post the auction

Pat Cummins

The auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season held in Kolkata saw some big names being picked for rather handsome prices. On the other hand, a few players who are not international superstars also ended up being given hefty pay packages.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins walked away with the biggest deal of all, being picked up Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping sum of Rs 15.5 crore. Another Aussie, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for an impressive amount of Rs 10.75 crore.

Next on the list, veteran South African all-rounder Chris Morris went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for an impressive Rs 10 crore.

It was a good auction for bowlers as West Indies’ left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore while Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore, completing the top five.

Here’s a look at how these players have performed post the auction.

#5 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who made news by smashing 92 in the 2019 World Cup clash against West Indies, has featured in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars post the IPL 2020 auction. He has had a reasonable run with seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 21.40.

Coulter-Nile’s best bowling figures of 2 for 14 so far came in the shortened match against Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes were restricted to 69 for 5 in 11 overs, and the Stars reached 55 for 3 after 7.3 overs. They won by four runs on the D/L method.

Coulter-Nile was named man of the match for his bowling efforts.

While Coulter-Nile has been in and out of the Australian national team despite some reasonably consistent performances, he remains in demand in T20 leagues - as evident from the high price defending champions Mumbai Indians paid for him at the auction.

