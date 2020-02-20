×
IPL 2020: Key players who are likely to miss out on a part of the tournament

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 06:04 IST

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the complete schedule for the league stage of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The tournament will kick-off with the first match between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The final will be held on May 24 at the same venue.

The teams will be playing seven home and seven away matches. Except for Rajasthan Royals, all sides will play their home games at their usual venues. Royals will play a couple of their home matches either in Jaipur or Guwahati.

The IPL season will be longer this year as there will be no double-headers on Saturdays. All such games will only be played on Sunday. Earlier, the IPL governing council decided against changing the timings of the matches from 8 pm to 7.30 pm. There will also be an All-Stars Game held three days prior to the main event.

Owing to their international commitments and injury issues, quite a few big names are likely to miss a part of the IPL. Here are the details.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

Even before the start of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt with a big blow. Their key pacer, England fast bowler Jofra Archer, is likely to miss most of the tournament, possibly the entire IPL. Diagnosed with a stress fracture of the right elbow, the pacer missed the last three Tests of England's tour of South Africa. ECB have confirmed that Archer would miss the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March as well as the entire IPL. However, RR are willing to wait and see if Archer can be fit for the latter part of the tournament.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes
Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes

The England duo of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who also play for Rajasthan, will miss the start of the IPL as well as the play-offs. The duo will arrive in India late as their Test series against Sri Lanka will end on March 31. They will then again join the England team at the end of the league stage of the IPL as they take on West Indies in the Test series which begins on June 4.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell
Kings XI Punjab made a massive purchase by buying Aussie big-hitter Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore. However, the injured cricketer is likely to miss at least one or two weeks of the initial stages of the IPL. Maxwell picked up an elbow injury during the closing stages of the Big Bash League (BBL), in which he captained Melbourne Stars to the final, which they lost to Sydney Sixers.

After undergoing surgery on his left elbow, Maxwell has been advised rest for 6 to 8 weeks as part of his recovery schedule. The all-rounder will also miss Australia's T20I and ODI series tour of South Africa, which starts on February 21. He has been replaced by all-rounder D'Arcy Short in the team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran
Sam Curran

Like Buttler and Stokes, promising England all-rounder Sam Curran is also set to miss the start and end of the tournament. Curran, who was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore, will be part of England’s Test squad for the two matches in Sri Lanka from March 19-31. Then, he is also highly likely to be part of the West Indies Tests, which is scheduled to begin on June 4.

Players who are likely to miss one or two games

Steve Smith
Steve Smith

A number of players are likely to miss one or two games as they will be busy with international assignments when the IPL begins. Players from Australia and New Zealand will miss the March games. Their cricket boards confirmed that the players will be available to participate after March 30.

Australia play host to New Zealand for a three-match ODI series that finishes on March 20. They will then feature in a three-match T20I series that will conclude on March 29. Steve Smith will thus miss Rajasthan’s first match. Similarly, Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and fast bowler Kane Richardson will miss Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first match.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins, the biggest purchase of the season at Rs 15.5 crore, will also join the franchise after the team’s first game. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without their two key players, Kane Williamson and David Warner, for the first clash while Trent Boult will miss Mumbai Indians’ first two encounters.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 06:04 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Glenn Maxwell Jofra Archer
