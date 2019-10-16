IPL 2020: One experienced player each franchise should retain

Shane Watson (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

The build up to the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction has started after the announcement of the auction date - 19 December in Kolkata. The trading window closes on 14 November, before which franchises can exchange players.

As per recent news, Kings XI Punjab will not be trading Ravichandran Ashwin with Delhi Capitals, despite initial reports claiming the same. In the days to come, we will hear a lot more reports of player trading.

However, the franchises also have the option to retain valuable cricketers, who they feel can contribute heavily. And while T20 is seen as a young man’s game, it has been proved repeatedly over the years that experience also matters a lot. That is why a lot of franchises prefer to retain tried and tested players over inconsistent youngsters.

In this feature, we look at one experienced cricketer from each franchise who deserves to be retained.

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

David Warner (Image courtesy:iplt20.com)

David Warner missed out on the 2018 season due to his ban over to his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy. Either side of it, he has been brilliant for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the order.

In the four seasons that he has been associated with the Sunrisers, Warner has scored in excess of 500. In fact, he led from the front and captained them to victory in 2016. Warner’s own contribution with the bat in the triumph was humongous - 848 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 151.42, with as many as nine fifties.

Coming into the 2019 edition under immense pressure, the southpaw made his bat do all the talking. Forging a highly successful partnership with Englishman Jonny Bairstow, Warner plundered 692 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 143.86, with one hundred and eight fifties.

His absence was clearly felt after he returned to Australia during the latter half of the tournament. Although he is worth Rs. 12 crore, it will be a surprise if SRH let him go.

Overall IPL record: 126 matches, 4706 runs

1 / 8 NEXT