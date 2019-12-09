IPL 2020: One released player from each franchise who is likely to get big bids

Chris Lynn

There are only a few days left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 player auction now, and the excitement is growing with each passing day.

A total of 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas) registered their name to be included in the auction pool, in contention for the 73 vacant spots, after all the franchises put out their list of released and retained players last month.

Big names like Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders), David Miller (Kings XI Punjab), Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Royal Challengers Bangalore), and Yuvraj Singh (Mumbai Indians) were all relieved of their duties by their respective franchises.

Several of these released players, including Lynn and Morris, have registered themselves for the auction and are up for grabs. With only a very few slots to be filled, and so many players from across the globe vying for a contract, the IPL 2020 player auction is likely to see some intense bidding wars. Here’s a look at one released player from each franchise who could attract big bids on 19th December.

Evin Lewis (Released by: Mumbai Indians)

Evin Lewis

West Indian opener Evin Lewis is one dangerous hitter in this format of the game and he is living up to the billing with his swashbuckling performances in the ongoing T20 series against India.

Lewis has an excellent record in T20Is, having scored 793 runs in 27 matches at a strike rate of 155.79 with two hundreds, both of them coming against Virat Kohli's men.

Although the big-hitting southpaw managed only 48 runs in three matches in the 2019 season, he did reasonably well in the 2018 edition, getting 382 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 138.40 with two fifties to his name. Based on current form and overall ability, the West Indian, who idolises Chris Gayle, should draw the big bucks at the auction.

