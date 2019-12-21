IPL 2020: Strongest Starting XI of all the sides

The much-awaited IPL Auction, for the 13th edition of the domestic Twenty20 league, took place on 19th December in Kolkata, with the teams geared up to ply their trade and fit in the missing pieces of the jigsaw for the upcoming season. The auction room was quite eventful, as franchises bid aggressively to bring to the table an optimum mix of international experience and domestic talent.

The Australians turned out to be the most sought after, as Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, and Chris Lynn minted money. The trend of domestic dominance continued, with Virat Singh, Priyam Garg and, Kartik Tyagi being bought for a fortune by their respective franchises. The auction also had its share of surprises, as stalwarts like Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis, Colin Ingram, and Tim Southee found no buyers.

With the franchises confident of having covered most areas for the next season, let us have a look at the Strongest Starting XI for all the teams:

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore would hope to end the title drought this year

RCB made it a point to strengthen all their bases on paper once again, as they executed some of the finest international buys. The team picked this time addressed its concerns about the opening slot by securing the services of Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Further, they also bought the seasoned South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs. 10 crores. Fast guns Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn were also roped in by the Men in Red.

Let us take a view of the strongest starting squad of the Virat Kohli-led side:

RCB's Strongest Starting XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB has a rock-solid top order, with Finch, Kohli, and ABD capable of taking the game away from the opposition single-handedly on the Chinnaswamy wicket. There is a good batting depth, with Sundar coming in at No.8. The side also boasts of a rich battery of all-rounders, with two spin and seam bowling options apiece.

The pace of Umesh and Saini, along with the deceptive adroitness of Chris Morris are an asset for the bowling unit. Additionally, the tandem of Chahal and Moeen Ali promises to be a challenge on any given day.

RCB has most of the bases covered and looks a formidable unit on paper. Virat Kohli would be hoping to come with all guns blazing and lay his hands on the title that has been eluding his trophy cabinet for quite some time now.

