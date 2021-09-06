IPL 2021: 3 captains with most runs in the tournament

Some captains have let their bat do the talking in the IPL and led admirably from the front in the first half of the tournament. Their staggering efforts have seen their teams do well and the skippers will look to continue their good run when the season resumes on September 19 in the UAE.

As far as the climb up the points ladder is concerned, the list of the top ten batsmen has skippers of three IPL sides who haven't exactly seen their sides in top positions. However, they have notched up quite the runs on the charts.

We take a look at the three captains with the most runs in the first half of the tournament.

#1 KL Rahul (PBKS): Skipper leads IPL 2021 run charts

The Punjab skipper racked up some solid runs in IPL 2021. The seven matches he played in the India leg saw him score 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 54.28 and a strike rate of 134.27.

KL Rahul is currently second in the run charts behind Shikhar Dhawan (380) and Punjab are placed sixth in the points table.

#2 Sanju Samson (RR)

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had a dashing start to the IPL, scoring a hundred in the game against the Punjab Kings. He racked up 277 runs from seven games at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 145.78.

The Royals will need more from their captain as they are currently stuck in fifth place in the points table.

#3 Rohit Sharma (MI)

The inconsistent run for Mumbai in IPL 2021 had a lot to do with their middle order wobble.

On the opening front, their captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with 250 runs from seven matches at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 128.20. Mumbai are placed fourth on the points table.

