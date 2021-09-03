IPL 2021: 3 players who won the Orange Cap most times

Each edition of the IPL is more competitive than the previous one since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Speaking of competition, there have been a few batsmen whose hunger for runs has seen them consistently bag the Orange Cap, which is awarded to the highest run-scorer of that particular edition of the IPL.

Over the years, there have been 10 players who have won the Orange Cap, with two of them winning it more than once.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who have won the Orange Cap most times since the IPL started in 2008.

#1 David Warner (SRH) - Won it in IPL 2015, 2017 and 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batsman and skipper David Warner has the distinct record of winning the Orange Cap thrice in the IPL. He donned it for topping the run-scoring charts in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In IPL 2015, he scored 562 runs, including seven fifties, in 14 matches at an average of 43.23. IPL 2017 was even better for him as he scored 641 runs at an average of 58.27, including four fifties and a hundred.

IPL 2019 was another scintillating season for the Australian as he notched up 692 runs, including eight fifties and one hundred, at an average of 69.2.

#2 Chris Gayle (PBKS) - Won it in IPL 2011 and 2012 while at RCB

Chris Gayle was at his destructive best in IPL 2011 and 2012 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with the southpaw winning the Orange Cap on both ocassions.

In 2011, he scored 608 runs, including three fifties and two centuries, in 12 matches at an average of 67.55. The following season was even better for the Jamaican, who amassed 733 runs in 14 games at an average of 61.08. The current Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman scored seven half centuries and one hundred in IPL 2011.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) - Won it once in 2016

IPL 2016 was one to remember for Virat Kohli. He slammed 973 runs, the most by a batsman in a single edition of the tournament to date. What's more, he scored four hundreds and seven fifties while his average was 81.08!

Kohli scored two of his hundreds against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, one versus the Rising Pune Supergiant (another IPL franchise which no longer exists) and one against the Punjab Kings, now known as the Punjab Kings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar