IPL 2021: 5 IPL records held by Chris Gayle

Universe boss Chris Gayle has turned 42 today. While he is currently one of the oldest active cricketers in the world, there is no denying that only a few players can smack the ball as hard as the West Indies star even now.

The Jamaican will be in action later tonight for the Punjab Kings against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gayle made his IPL debut in 2009 and has played at least one match in every IPL season since then.

The left-handed batsman has represented three teams, namely the Punjab Kings, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his IPL career so far. Gayle has played 140 IPL matches, amassing 4,950 runs at an average of 40.24.

With Chris Gayle celebrating his 42nd birthday today, let's take a look at the top IPL records that are in the name of the Universe Boss.

#1 Highest individual score in IPL history

Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in an Indian Premier League innings. Donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in a match against Pune Warriors during IPL 2013, Gayle played an incredible knock of 175 runs.

The left-handed batsman hit 13 fours and 17 maximums in his entertaining innings that lasted 66 balls. Gayle's 175 runs helped RCB finish with 263/5 in 20 overs — the highest team total in IPL history.

#2 Most sixes in an innings

In the same innings, Chris Gayle set a record for the highest number of sixes in an IPL innings. The RCB star whacked 17 deliveries outside the boundary line as he scored 102 runs off sixes only.

Gayle smashed four maximums off the eighth over of the innings bowled by Pune Warriors captain Aaron Finch. In the 15th over of the game, Gayle hit three sixes and two fours off Ali Murtaza as the fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium went berserk.

#3 Fastest century in IPL history

Another entry from the once-in-a-lifetime innings played by Chris Gayle is the record for the fastest century in Indian Premier League history. Gayle took only 30 balls to complete his ton that evening.

Generally, if a batsman scores a half-century in 30 balls, it is considered that he is playing well. But Gayle managed to score 100 runs from just 30 deliveries against Pune in 2013 to create a record that is unlikely to ever be broken.

#4 Chris Gayle is the only player to win back-to-back Orange Cap awards

To win the Orange Cap award once is the dream of many batsmen. Quite a few world-class players have won the Orange Cap in the IPL over the last 13 years, but none of them have been able to defend it except Chris Gayle.

After going unsold at IPL Auction 2011, Gayle came back as a replacement and won the Orange Cap by scoring 608 runs in 12 matches. The following season, he amassed 733 runs at an average of 61.08 to win back-to-back Orange Cap awards.

#5 Only batsman to hit 350 IPL sixes

Earlier this year, Chris Gayle became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He is at number one position on the list of batsmen with the most IPL sixes.

While Gayle has whacked 355 sixes in his career, no other batsman has even hit 250 maximums. The second name on the list is RCB's AB de Villiers, who has 244 sixes to his name.

It will be interesting to see how Gayle performs tonight on his 42nd birthday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee