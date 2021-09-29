IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after RCB's win over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave a massive jolt to the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) qualifying hopes with a clinical seven-wicket win on Wednesday. And the Sanju Samson-led team have no one but themselves to blame for it.

The RR batting lineup wasted a brilliant start by openers Evin Lewis (58 off 37) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31 off 22) by collapsing from 100-1 in the 12th over to 149-9 on the last ball. Their bowling attack, which has done most of the heavylifting in IPL 2021, had too little to defend and capitulated to brilliant displays from two of RCB's finds of the season - Glenn Maxwell (50* off 30) and Srikar Bharat (44 off 35).

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

RCB have tenaciously held on to the 3rd spot in the points table.

What it means for RCB?

With this win, the RCB have now brought themselves to the brink of qualifying in the top-four. They now have 14 points from 11 games, just two points behind the second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC). Virat Kohli's men are not only clear from most of the mid-table muddle, but they are also in strong contention for a top-two finish, albeit that will ask for some more improvement to their net run rate (NRR) of -0.200.

The RCB will look to defeat at least one, if not both, of the lowly placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before going head-to-head against DC in the last match of the league stage. 18 points will guarantee a qualifier ticket while 16 will almost certainly do the trick too.

What it means fro RR?

Like RCB, RR's position in the points table hasn't changed but the impact of this defeat would be massive. The inaugural champions have now lost three consecutive games in the UAE, which means they only have eight points after 11 games. Their NRR, too, is worse for wear at -0.468.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) tied ahead at 10 points, a single loss from the next three games will all but end their qualifying dreams. Winning all the games won't confirm anything either, as RR will still require both KKR and MI to lose at least one game each and stay behind them in NRR.

It's a tough situation to be in. Tougher because the next three opponents are all in form - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI and KKR.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

No other team's points table standings were impacted after this game. However, RCB's win will ruffle some feathers in both the CSK and DC camps which have so far been exchanging the top spot among themselves. RCB have also, in a way, announced that the third spot is almost out of bounds for any other mid-table team.

Still, KKR and MI will be happy to see RR slipping behind them as both Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma get ready to battle it out for fourth spot. PBKS will be content as well because not only are RR giving them company at eight points but they have also kept the door open for them to reach the fourth spot.

