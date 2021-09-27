IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH thrash RR in Dubai

If playing spoilsport to other teams was the only job left for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to do in IPL 2021, they got off to a pretty good start by beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets on Monday.

In achieving their only second win of the season, SRH showed a glimpse of what the team can do with a balanced side free of any off-field inhibitions. Captain Kane Williamson, banking on his pure genius, marshaled his young middle order to chase down a tricky total of 164. He received much-needed support from debutant Jason Roy (60 off 42) and progiduous all-rounder Abhishek Sharma (21 off 16).

RR, on the other hand, were once again over-dependent on Sanju Samson. The skipper batted responsibly and majestically for his 82, but awry performances from the four overseas players meant it was nowhere near enough.

What it means for SRH?

It's a case of too little too late for SRH but Williamson and co. can hold their heads a little higher by defeating one of the contenders for the top four.

They still sit at the bottom of the table, four points behind the second-worst team, Mumbai Indians (MI). Even if they win all four remaining league games, that would take them to 12 points - from where qualifying is only a theoretical subject.

All SRH can do from here is fight and spoil the dreams of whichever team they come across, starting with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in Sharjah. After all, a "nothing to lose" Orange Army is a team that every other franchise would be wary of.

What it means for RR?

All is not over for Sanju Samson's team when it comes to qualifying calculations. In fact, they were at an advantage before the match and now have only leveled with MI, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) with four wins from 10 games. Their net run rate, too, albeit a bit worrysome at -0.369, is much better than the defending champions.

However, RR's toughest assignment in the UAE is still in front of them. Their remaining matches are against third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), top-placed CSK, MI, and fourth-placed KKR, which won't be a piece of cake. Today's match was the only one where they could have hoped for some easy points.

The road ahead if tough for the RR and their fans will hope that it brings out their fighting character in the best possible way.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

Although their positions in the points table didn't change, MI, KKR and PBKS would have breathed a sigh of relief seeing Williamson hit that final boundary against Mustafizur Rahman. The fight for the fourth spot is now directly between the four teams, all requiring four wins from as many games to reach the 16-point mark.

MI, KKR and PBKS will all be in action on Tuesday, which might prove to be the most exciting day of cricket in IPL 2021.

