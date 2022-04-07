IPL 2022: 3 players who returned to the tournament after being banned

The IPL is the grandest T20 league on the planet right now. Ten star-studded franchises are competing in this tournament to win the trophy. Some of the biggest names in world cricket have been a part of the league in their careers. Many young players dream of playing in the tournament once in their lives.

The BCCI launched this competition to give youngsters a platform to rub shoulders with experienced stars of the game. Quite a few youngsters have used this platform to perfection and have catapulted their careers to the next level.

While every player enjoys playing in the IPL, the tournament has some strict rules. If any cricketer fails to adhere to them, he receives a ban from the organizers. Depending on the rules that the player breaks, the organizers hand him a suspension or a ban.

Some players have been banned for life, but the following three players made comebacks to the league after serving a ban.

#1 Rasikh Salam - Banned for 2 years after IPL 2019

Rasikh Salam made his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders last night in Pune (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Rasikh Salam made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2019. He made it to the playing XI for the match against the Delhi Capitals. However, the youngster could not impress much. He leaked 41 runs in his four wicketless overs and was dropped.

A few weeks after the culmination of the 2019 edition, BCCI banned Rasikh Salam from submitting a faulty birth certificate. He received a two-year ban just before heading to England to play for the India U-19s in a tri-series.

After serving his ban, Salam made his return to the tournament this year. Kolkata Knight Riders signed him at the mega auction. On his KKR debut last night, Salam bowled a decent spell of 0/18 against his former team Mumbai Indians.

#2 Harbhajan Singh - Banned in 2008

Harbhajan Singh was the first player to captain the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League. He led MI in their first match of the 2008 season due to Sachin Tendulkar's injury.

However, Singh got involved in a controversial incident with Punjab Kings fast bowler Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai and Punjab. He reportedly slapped Sreesanth.

As a result, the BCCI banned him for 11 matches and he missed the remainder of the 2008 season. Singh made his return to the league in 2009.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja - Banned in 2010

Current Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja was banned ahead of the 2010 season. He was reportedly in talks with officials from another franchise while being a Rajasthan Royals player.

Jadeja missed the Indian Premier League's 2010 season and returned to the competition in 2011. After playing one season for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Jadeja joined the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2012. He was the most expensive pick at the player auction.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit