IPL 2022: 3 teams at an advantage after the grouping system

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has revealed the format for the upcoming 15th edition. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups based on a seeding that takes the number of titles won by the franchises.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are part of Group A, along with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings are slotted alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Group B.

Each team will play twice with the other teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the other group. With the other teams in the second group, they will play once.



Each team will play the teams in its group, as well as the team slotted in the same row in the opposite group twice. Each team will play the rest of the teams in the other group just once, rounding it off to 14 league games per team.

Enter caption IPL 2022 Schedule Matrix (Picture Credits: IPL).

With the groupings announced and the league phase of the tournament set to be played across Mumbai and Pune, some teams find themselves in a position of advantage. We take a look at three such teams below:

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their maiden title (Picture Credits: IPL).

Delhi Capitals (DC) are part of Group A. Barring the four other teams in their group, DC will also face Punjab Kings (PBKS) twice from Group B. The Capitals have a well-rounded squad and their likely first XI is believed to be one of the best among all the outfits. Given the issues with balance that teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) face, the Capitals hold an advantage in that regard.

DC happened to defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) on both occasions last year. While they did lose to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2, their squad is better balanced than that of KKR.

PBKS have assembled a gun unit for the competitions. But the fact that most of them will be playing together for the first time could see them take a while to hit the ground running. Life could be similar for new entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well, with DC set to play them twice.

Thus, the Capitals seem well positioned ahead of the next season if the groupings are anything to go by.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are slotted into Group B while they are set to play Rajasthan Royals twice from the other group. RCB have enjoyed favorable recent form against RR and will fancy their chances of doing the double against them.

RCB will have to play some of the tougher oppositions such as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals just once. This is another added advantage for them in the IPL 2022.

Moreover, a look at the RCB outfit points towards their bowling attack being one of the most potent ahead of the new season. Teams such as Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have question marks hanging over their batting units. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look a touch too reliant on Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja.

With RCB set to play each of these teams twice, there is a chance they could use this to their benefit. The new ball is likely to swing in Mumbai and Pune as well. This means that the Bangalore side could pose a stiff challenge to these oppositions.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians - the league's most successful team.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lead the way in Group A, while from the opposing group, they are set to play their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings twice. MI are the only team to boast of a superior head-to-head against CSK and have won seven of their last nine encounters against them.

MI also hold the wood over DC and KKR, with their record against the latter in particular a dominant one. Rajasthan Royals have tended to upset their apple cart in recent years. But MI's squad looks far more balanced compared to the Royals for IPL 2022.

Add to this the fact that the tournament is set to be staged in Maharashtra and it's a case of familiar conditions for the most successful IPL team. With all these as factors, apart from an intimidating batting lineup and a fiery bowling unit, MI enter yet another tournament as favorites.

Needless to say, the groupings too have placed MI in a position of advantage ahead of IPL 2022.

Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022.



league matches to be played across venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.



