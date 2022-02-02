IPL 2022 Auction: 3 capped Indian seam-bowling all-rounders who will be in demand

The IPL 2022 Auction is just ten days away and franchises are busy finalizing their strategies for the marquee event.

The list of 590 players who will go under the hammer was released by the IPL on Tuesday (February 1).

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players comprise the final shortlist of players. 228 of the 590 players are capped while the rest are uncapped.

Demand for Indian seam-bowling all-rounders at the IPL 2022 Auction

One takeaway from the list of players released for the IPL 2022 Auction is the minimal number of top-drawer all-rounders. To be more specific, there are very few top-drawer seam-bowling all-rounders, who form an invaluable commodity at every auction.

Hence, the ten franchises could well turn to the Indian seam-bowling all-rounders in a bid to balance out their side and aid flexibility.

Here are three such capped Indian seam-bowling all-rounders who will be up for grabs at the IPL 2022 Auction:

#3 Shivam Dube

Mumbai's Shivam Dube has played a handful of T20Is and a solitary ODI for India, having made his debut in 2019. The lanky all-rounder made a name for himself in domestic cricket as an effortless six-hitter, while also being able to chip in with some medium-pacers.

Dube has had a stop-start career in the IPL though, failing to nail down a spot for either Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) or Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Issues with his footwork have often tied him down in the middle-overs, a phase where games are won or lost.

Because of the package he brings, a clearer role and freedom to express himself could yet bring the best out of Dube. If his technical glitches are worked upon as well, he can offer enough value with a clearer job description.

Dube will certainly attract interest at the IPL 2022 Auction on account of his rare package and owing to his six-hitting capabilities. An indifferent domestic season shouldn't come in the way of him fetching more than a solitary bid at the auction.

#2 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar's journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster over the years. Fitness issues and a sudden call-up and discard from the Indian setup have headlined his career but he remains a quality option for franchises to look at.

Shankar has been thrown into the deep end of finishing games for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the latter also releasing him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The fact, though, is that he is a proper top-order batter who can maneuver the ball and take the attack to the spinners when required.

Shankar also comes in with an abundance of experience in domestic cricket and is a very agile fielder. Most recently, he led Tamil Nadu to glory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, averaging over 60 with a decent strike-rate of 130.92 on some difficult surfaces.

The 31-year-old remains a valuable option, especially in the top-order, and will bring flexibility to the team that picks him up at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Rishi Dhawan - the man in form

14 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 17 wickets and 458 runs including five half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - Rishi Dhawan has had quite the dream season alright.

The icing on the cake has been a maiden triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Himachal Pradesh that transpired under Dhawan's leadership.

The 31-year old is no stranger to the IPL and is a veteran of domestic cricket. Yet he has fallen off the radar of the franchises with his last IPL appearance dating back to 2016.

Things are bound to turn around come the IPL 2022 Auction though. With Dhawan having struck a purple patch, it's hard to fathom teams not considering him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Expect more than a solitary bid for the all-rounder, who has priced himself in the INR 50 lakh bracket.

