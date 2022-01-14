IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why MS Dhoni must bat higher next IPL

MS Dhoni's tryst with Chennai Super Kings ( ) added another epilogue in Indian Premier League (IPL) with the team winning its fourth title in 2021. CSK have retained the services of their talismanic skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction as well.

Apart from MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad were retained by CSK.

Dhoni expressed his desire to play his final T20 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in November last year.

Can we see vintage MS Dhoni in IPL 2022?

While his tactical nous and wicket-keeping reflexes were as sharp as ever, MS Dhoni struggled to make an impact with the bat in IPL 2021. His most noteworthy contribution was the unbeaten six-ball 18 that he belted against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to put CSK in the final.

Fans will be eager to see Dhoni wield the willow wild like he used to in his prime. While he might continue donning the role of finisher alone, there is enough rationale for having Dhoni bat higher up the order in IPL 2022. Here are three reasons why:

#1 Grooming another finisher

Dhoni has for long taken the burden of finishing the innings upon himself.

MS Dhoni has been an institution when it comes to the art of finishing a game. However, with time and without much match practice, loopholes in his game have surfaced over the last couple of seasons.

CSK will have to prepare for life after their talisman and to that end, a lot will hinge on the purchases they make at the IPL 2022 Auction. While they have the services of Jadeja, another finisher who can serve the team in the long run (like Shahrukh Khan) is who the team can target.

Grooming a young finisher will be a key component of Dhoni's succession plan for CSK. So batting higher up the order himself will allow the new finisher to don the responsibility of finishing the innings. This way, the transition from Dhoni being the finisher to having a new face in that role could be much smoother.

#2 Take more chances

With Ravindra Jadeja at the peak of his powers, MS Dhoni can express himself with more freedom up the order.

A common perception over the last couple of years has been the waning powers of MS Dhoni the batter. A closer look though tells you that the power in question has more to do with his accessibility across the ground and not his muscle.

Dhoni is still among the fittest cricketers doing the rounds, particularly for his age and lack of regular cricketing action. He has absolutely nothing to prove at this stage of his career. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to pad up the order and have some fun. And that could even be as high as the Powerplay, mind you!

Picture MS Dhoni taking on quick bowlers with the field up in the powerplay at the fall of the first wicket. Of course he has enough muscle to clear the infield and even further should he middle it. Given Dhoni's struggles are mostly against spin, Moeen Ali can be tasked with taking care of that aspect while the skipper tees off against pace.

Dhoni batting higher up the order could just allow himself to ease into the innings and swing with gay abandon. And mind you, that's still a terrifying sight for a bowler even after all these years.

What it also does is it also ticks off the first objective of allowing a younger player to be groomed for the finisher's role.

#3 Throw the cat among the pigeons

Teams are so used to seeing MS Dhoni at the back end of the innings.

Now this is a scenario that requires MS Dhoni to buck the trend that is the predictability of his entry point. Normally, one would expect the CSK skipper to walk out between overs 10 and 15 before he takes it deep. However, there is a case for him to throw the cat among the pigeons.

Dhoni isn't a pinch-hitter that one might associate with Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur, but there is no reason why he can't assume that role. Matchups aren't the most important component of Dhoni's or CSK's strategies. Dhoni can pick and choose moments to time his entry at the crease when the opposition least anticipates it.

For example, CSK wouldn't want Dhoni to consume too many deliveries against Messrs Narine and Chakravarthy while playing KKR. However, a sudden move up the order could just throw the opposition off their plans and exhaust their resources when they least expect to. And should Dhoni bring his muscle power to good effect, we know how far the ball travels right?

So removing the predictability factor with regards to his batting position can aid MS Dhoni in leaving a big impact with the bat for CSK. Should the side bat as deep as they did in IPL 2021, it only aids this strategy even further.

For it to transpire though, Dhoni will have to pad up and move up the order more often than not against the opposition's expectations.

Edited by Aditya Singh

