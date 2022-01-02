IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Steve Smith

Steve Smith and his penchant for big runs need no introduction, despite being released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Australian Test vice-captain has had success in the marquee tournament in years gone by and also comes with the experience of leading a side.

Steve Smith isn't the quintessential T20 match-winner by any stretch. However, his experience and the fact that he's a complete batter against both pace and spin make it hard to look past him. This will weigh heavily on the minds of franchises come the IPL 2022 Auction.

What would be the demand for Steve Smith at the IPL 2022 Auction?

Having been the team's captain for IPL 2020, Steve Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the following season. Smith was then bought for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction by Delhi Capitals. He was in and out of the playing XI that year.

Given that there are a few teams in search of a captain, Steve Smith could fetch bids from them at the IPL 2022 Auction. We take a look at three teams that could gun for him at the auction:

#3 Delhi Capitals

For the very simple reason that Steve Smith has been a part of Delhi Capitals (DC) already, they could place a bid for him. Spots have now opened up now in the Capitals' ranks and Smith could be the batting anchor that the side needs.

Shreyas Iyer has parted ways with DC and is expected to look for new opportunities as a captain elsewhere. With Iyer, a major fulcrum of the DC batting lineup, moving on, Steve Smith, could be seen as his replacement at the IPL 2022 Auction.

There is a belief that Steve Smith would be better off opening the batting in T20 cricket. Given Prithvi Shaw is DC's enforcer against pace, Smith could don the role against spin in the Powerplay. He can be impactful given his prowess against the slower bowlers. With head coach Ricky Ponting also expected to have a major say at the IPL 2022 Auction, DC might just try to get Smith back.

#2 Team Lucknow

The RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka, has acquired the Lucknow franchise that is set to debut in the 2022 season. Steve Smith has played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), also owned by Goenka, and that could see the Lucknow team gun for him.

Steve Smith was even appointed captain of RPS in IPL 2017, replacing MS Dhoni in the role. Smith led RPS to the final of that season where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians. His equation with Sanjiv Goenka could see the latter bid for him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

All Places Map @allplacesmap May 21, 2017: Mumbai Indians edge past Rising Pune Supergiant by one-run to clinch 3rd IPL trophy allplacesmap.com/news/sports/ma… Exactly four years ago, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defended 130 vs Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final to win by one run.... May 21, 2017: Mumbai Indians edge past Rising Pune Supergiant by one-run to clinch 3rd IPL trophy allplacesmap.com/news/sports/ma… Exactly four years ago, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defended 130 vs Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final to win by one run.... https://t.co/VpjV3YfJMH

That said, Smith may not get the captaincy role this time around. Strong rumors have KL Rahul tipped to take over that responsibility at the Lucknow side. Hence, Smith could get in as a batter alone. Smith would still add value to the leadership aspect of the new franchise. Team Lucknow could well go for him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Punjab Kings

Steve Smith could be looked at as a captaincy option by Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have more or less pressed the reset button again ahead of another mega auction. The franchise has hung onto the services of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh alone, while mutually parting ways with KL Rahul.

Given that this opens up a captaincy spot, Steve Smith could be considered by the franchise. Smith has enough experience and fairly good success at the helm of affairs. This could tempt PBKS into looking at him as captain at the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBKS haven't had much success with overseas captains in the past and could be skeptical on that front. However, given that the side desperately needs a leader, they might just take the route. Do not be surprised if Punjab Kings go for Steve Smith then at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh