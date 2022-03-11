IPL 2022: Top 5 economical bowlers in IPL history

Another season of the IPL is all set to engulf the cricketing world. Like last year, this season will provide the perfect preparation for teams ahead of the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia.

In more than a decade of exhilarating and enthralling cricket, the IPL has served up innumerable moments of joy, despair and pure thrill. As has been the case over the years, while batters win games, bowlers, with their performances, have won tournaments.

In T20s, it is not always about picking up wickets. Bowlers with a frugal economy rate are worth their weight in gold. In the IPL, bowling has not always been easy, such is the star power of the batters.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️



Which team are you rooting for in 🤔 Hello FansSet your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 Hello Fans 👋Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 https://t.co/cBCzL1tocA

We take a look at the top 5 economical bowlers in the history of the IPL:

5.) Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan was at his frugal best in the IPL

The Sri Lanka off-spinner bossed not only the IPL, but T20 leagues all across the world. After dominating Test cricket, Murali was stellar in the IPL.

The off-spinner played for three franchises - Chennai Super Kings (2008-10), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012-14) in the IPL.

In 66 IPL innings, Muralitharan picked up 63 wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

4.) Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath was brilliant for Delhi

The Australian legend played just one season when he was part of the Delhi Daredevils in the first season of the IPL. In 14 matches for Delhi, McGrath picked up 12 wickets at an average of 29.

With his immaculate line and length, McGrath conceded runs at an economy rate of just 6.61.

3.) Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble played Royal Challengers Bangalore

Anil Kumble had a rather impressive stint in the IPL, where he played and captained Royal Challengers Bangalore. With his fast paced leg breaks and immaculate control, the former Indian captain was one of the few spinners to bowl in the powerplay overs.

In 42 matches in his IPL career, Anil Kumble ended with 45 wickets at a superb economy rate of 6.57.

2.) Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock was brilliant for Mumbai Indians

Like Glenn McGrath, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock too played just one season where he represented the Mumbai Indians. As has been his style right throughout his international career, Pollock was immaculate with his line and length and controlled proceedings, both in the powerplay overs and the death overs.

In 13 innings, Pollock picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.64. His average during this stint was 27.36.

1.) Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been sensational in the IPL

Rashid Khan became a sensation in the IPL when he was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He became a solid acquisition for the side and won several matches for them all on his own.

HIs fast leggie, the wily googly and immaculate control has befuddled almost every batter that has faced him. He is adept at bowling both in the powerplay overs as well as in the middle overs and never allows any batter to target him.

If we take a look at his numbers, Rashid, who will now play for the Gujarat Titans, has played 76 matches. In these matches, he has picked up 93 wickets at an unbelievable economy rate of 6.33.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava