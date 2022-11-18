IPL 2023 Auction: 1 player each team should not have released

The IPL 2023 Auction is fast approaching, and the reverse countdown for the mini auction has started with the 10 franchises announcing their respective lists of retained and released players. Several big names have been retained by their teams.

As expected, a few under-performers from IPL 2022 have been released. But looking at the list of players released, some fans may feel that the franchises have made a few tactical errors. Here's a list of the one player each franchise should not have released.

#1 Mumbai Indians - Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams emerged as a top performer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) last season in the absence of Jofra Archer. He played 11 matches, scalping 13 wickets, including one four-wicket haul.

Since Sams spent a lot of time playing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he could have been a useful option for MI this season.

#2 Chennai Super Kings - Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have got depth in their bowling unit, but they lack a speedster with express pace. They did sign Adam Milne last season but he got injured after bowling only a few overs in the first game.

CSK could have given Milne one more chance because of his express pace bowling.

#3 Delhi Capitals - KS Bharat

KS Bharat is one of the top wicket-keepers in India. He did not have an impressive season last year at Delhi Capitals (DC), but some fans may argue that his role in the team was not clear.

Perhaps DC could have retained him for one more season and given him more opportunities before releasing him.

#4 Gujarat Titans - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gujarat Titans (GT) traded their wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders. While Gurbaz has not played any matches for GT, he is one of the best T20 openers in Asia right now.

It is tough to understand why GT decided to retain Matthew Wade over a youngster like Gurbaz.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders - Mohammad Nabi

IPL 2023 will be a long season, which is why all teams will need good backup options. The Kolkata Knight Riders did a fantastic job in the trading window, but they raised a few eyebrows by releasing Mohammad Nabi.

The Afghanistan all-rounder could have been a decent backup option for Sunil Narine in the team.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants - Evin Lewis

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a phenomenal opening pair in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. They used Evin Lewis as a number three batter last season, and he did a decent job for the team.

LSG could have retained Lewis for IPL 2023 because he could have been a backup opener if not a number three batter for the team.

#7 Punjab Kings - Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a new-ball specialist bowler who can keep a check on the run-flow in the powerplay overs. He could have proven to be a dangerous bowler for the opposition teams while playing at the Punjab Kings (PBKS)'s home ground.

However, PBKS have let go of the Indian fast bowler. For the record, Sharma took two wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 in five matches last season.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - James Neesham

James Neesham is one of the top T20 all-rounders, but the IPL franchises have never backed him. He has played only 14 matches in his IPL career, having made his debut back in 2014.

Neesham played two games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season, scoring 31 runs and taking zero wickets. Considering that RR need an all-rounder, they could have retained Neesham for IPL 2023.

#9 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Jason Behrendorff

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) traded Jason Behrendorff to the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023. The Australian left-arm pacer warmed the benches at RCB last season.

While Behrendorff would not have received enough opportunities to play for Bangalore in IPL 2023, the franchise could have retained him as a backup for Josh Hazlewood.

#10 SunRisers Hyderabad - Shreyas Gopal

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) do not have enough depth in their spin bowling unit. A seasoned campaigner like Shreyas Gopal could have been an asset for the Orange Army in IPL 2023.

He got to play just one match last season, which is why some members of the cricket universe may feel that SRH should not have released him ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

