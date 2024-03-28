IPL 2024: 5 records that were broken during SRH's huge 31-run win vs MI in Match 8

In a run-fest at Uppal Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs to seal their first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, March 27.

It was a record-breaking evening in Hyderabad, where more than 500 runs were scored across the entire game.

The carnage began with Travis Head (62 off 24) and Abhishek Sharma (63 of 23) taking a toll on the MI bowlers, hammering 68 runs off only 22 balls for the second wicket.

Aiden Markram (42*) and Heinrich Klaasen (80*) then pounced on the platform set by the top-order as the two South Africans stitched up 116* runs off 54 deliveries, taking SRH's first-innings total to a colossal 277/3.

Chasing a target of such magnitude, MI needed a special effort from their batters. Rohit Sharma, appearing in his 200th IPL match, started rapidly with his opening partner, Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma then threatened to take the game away, hammering a 34-ball 64.

However, none of the other batters managed to breach the 50-run mark, as MI eventually fell short by 31 runs. Abhishek, who clubbed 63 off only 23, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fiery knock.

Unsurprisingly, the high-scoring thriller witnessed a flurry of records being broken. Here's a look at the five incredible feats that were achieved during SRH's massive win.

#5 Most runs in first 10 overs in an IPL innings

Travis Head made a half-century on his SRH debut

It was always going to be a long night for MI bowlers after SRH made their intentions clear right from the outset. With Travis Head leading the charge early on, SRH hit 81 runs in the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma also looked in ominous touch as SRH reached 148 runs after the completion of ten overs of their innings.

This is the most runs any team has scored at the end of 10-over mark, breaking the previous record of Punjab Kings (PBKS), who made 131 in the first half of their innings against SRH in IPL 2014.

Later in the game, Mumbai came extremely close to SRH's record as the five-time champions hammered 141 runs in their first ten overs.

#4 Worst bowling figures on IPL debut

Kwena Maphaka had a debut to forget vs SRH

Ahead of their clash against SRH, Mumbai made a solitary change to their lineup, replacing Luke Wood with 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka.

The young left-arm pacer was a standout performer at the recent U-19 World Cup 2024, where he was the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an immaculate average of 9.71.

Unfortunately for the South African bowler, he had a terrible outing in his first game as he leaked 66 runs in his quota of four overs. His bowling spell of 0/66 is now the worst figures on debut in IPL history.

Michael Neser's 0/62 for Punjab against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013 has now moved to second on the list.

#3 Most sixes in a T20 match

Rohit Sharma smashing one for MI

It was a proper six-hitting festival in Uppal, where batters found it easier to smash sixes than finding gaps to hit fours. Batters from both sides displayed phenomenal power-hitting throughout the innings.

SRH set the tone early, amassing 18 sixes before Mumbai batters hit 20 maximums in the second innings.

In total, the match produced a staggering 38 sixes, which is now the most any T20 match has ever seen. This incredible feat broke the previous record of 37 sixes, which had been achieved twice before, once in the Afghanistan Premier League and once in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

#2 Highest T20 match aggregate score

Tilak Varma acknowledging his fifty at his local ground

The run-fest between SRH and MI is now the T20 match with the highest aggregate score. The two teams combinedly scored 523 runs across the 40 overs of the game. While SRH clobbered 277/3, the five-time champions made 246/5.

Previously, the record of the highest aggregate score was held by South Africa (259/4) and the West Indies (258/5) during the second T20I in March 2023, when both the teams together notched up 517 runs.

Apart from this, Mumbai's 246/5 is now also the highest team total in the second innings of an IPL game, surpassing Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 226/6 against PBKS in 2020.

#1 Highest team total in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad now holds the record for the highest team total in IPL

The Orange Army rewrote the record books against Mumbai Indians. Their score of 277/3 is the highest total ever posted by a team in the history of the IPL, surpassing the previous record of 263 set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013.

RCB hit their total against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).