IPL 2025: 3 records broken during PBKS’ unbelievable 16-run win over KKR in Match 31

Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history on Tuesday, April 15, as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in a low-scoring affair. The match was played at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS’ home ground.
It was a memorable day for bowlers from both sides. PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs as Harshit Rana led the wicket-taking charts for KKR, taking three scalps. While Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine bagged two wickets apiece, Vaibhav Arora and Anrich Nortje scalped one each.
While it looked like an easy chase for KKR, PBKS bowlers did the unthinkable by bowling out the opposition for just 95 runs in 15.1 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal led the charge for the home team, recording figures of 4/28 in his four-over spell.
Several records were broken during the thrilling match between PBKS and KKR, and we look at the top ones:
#3 Yuzvendra Chahal now holds the joint record for multiple 4-plus wicket hauls in IPL
PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal now holds the joint-record for recording multiple four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL, alongside KKR veteran Sunil Narine. Both players now have eight four-plus wicket hauls in the tournament.
Chahal picked up four wickets, dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, an in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh during his bowling onslaught.
#2 Sunil Narine becomes the bowler with most wickets against a single team in IPL
One of the finest spinners in world cricket, Sunil Narine became the bowler with the most wickets against a single team in IPL history. Registering 2/14 in three overs against PBKS in Match 31 of the tournament, Narine took his wickets tally against the team to 36.
With that, he surpassed Umesh Yadav’s tally of 35 and became the player with the most wickets against one single opponent in the IPL. While Narine leads the list with 36 wickets against PBKS, he’s followed by Umesh Yadav (35 wickets against PBKS) and Dwayne Bravo (33 vs Mumbai Indians).
#1 Lowest ever IPL total defended
During IPL 2024, PBKS scripted history by pulling off the highest-ever successful chase in not just IPL, but in the history of T20s when they chased 262 runs against KKR. Now, in their first meeting of IPL 2025, the Punjab-based franchise defended the lowest-ever IPL total, bettering CSK’s record.
Before today, CSK held the record for defending the lowest target in IPL, which they registered back in IPL 2009, where they defended their score of 116/9 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
