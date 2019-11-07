IPL: 5 overseas players who might never be released by their franchises

Andre Russell

The IPL 2020 Auction is set to be held in Kolkata on the 19th of December, 2019. The trade window, on the other hand, will be closed for all franchises on the 14th of November. As of now, we have seen only one trade go through, between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Leg spinner Mayank Markhande made a move from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals and DC gave Sherfane Rutherford in return to MI.

With the auction not far off now, the teams must have put their think tanks to figure out which players would be the best fit for their side and who they could let go.

However, there are certain players which might end their IPL career in the very team where they are playing currently. This article takes you through the list of overseas stars who might never leave their current teams.

#5 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been with the KKR team for a long time now

Kolkata Knight Riders have held on to Sunil Narine despite the player being suspended multiple times for suspected bowling action and they continue to reap rewards for the same. He opens the batting now and goes bang-bang right from ball one. Not to forget, his four tight overs that remain his strength where batsmen still struggle to pick him.

Narine has a total of 360 scalps in T20s, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. This sort of experience is not very easy to replace these days.

Narine has been playing for the Kolkata franchise since he made his IPL debut way back in 2012. There is a thin chance that KKR will part ways with this talent they have nurtured for so long. It won't be surprising if Narine ends his IPL career with the team where he started things off.

