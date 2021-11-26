IPL Auction 2022: Players likely to be retained, released; all the latest updates

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in December 2021 or January 2022. Before that, the franchises have been given the option to retain a fixed number of players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier confirmed that all eight existing IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players with a combination of three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players. As for the two new franchises (Ahmedabad and Lucknow), two Indian players and one overseas player can be picked before the auction.

The deadline for the existing eight IPL franchises to retain players is November 30. Subsequently, the two new teams will get a chance to pick players from December 1 to December 25.

IPL Auction 2022: Reported list of players retained, released

While there have been no official announcements by franchises about retaining and releasing players, a number of media reports have claimed to have accessed details regarding the same. Here’s a round up.

CSK likely to retain Dhoni for 3 seasons

According to a report in The Indian Express, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to retain their icon and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three IPL seasons. At a recent event, Dhoni had said:

“I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know.”

The report added that, apart from Dhoni, the franchise is also likely to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021. The fourth player likely to be retained could be England all-rounder Moeen Ali. If Ali chooses not to stay with CSK, the franchise are likely to go with Sam Curran as their fourth retained player.

CSK are unlikely to retain Suresh Raina for IPL 2022 as he has not been in great form. After missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, Raina managed only 160 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 125 with a solitary half-century in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians (MI) unlikely to retain Suryakumar Yadav

According to the Express report, Mumbai Indians (MI) are unlikely to retain Suryakumar Yadav, but are keen to purchase him back from the auction pool. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are highly certain to be retained while negotiations are said to be underway with veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Young batter Ishan Kishan, who can keep wickets as well, is also likely to be retained.

DC set to retain Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to go back in auction pool

An ESPN Cricinfo report claimed that Delhi Capitals (DC) have decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje for IPL 2022. The DC management wants Pant to continue as captain. Former skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has registered a hundred on Test debut, has decided to head back into the auction.

Shaw got a retention spot instead of Iyer on the basis of his batting exploits over the last couple of seasons. Axar has been highly economical and can also bowl anytime during an innings, two key factors that worked in his favor. According to the report, Axar has been picked over senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Also, Nortje got the vote over his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada owing to his ability to claim early wickets and his exceptional record at the death.

KL Rahul likely to lead Lucknow franchise

There were enough hints after IPL 2021 that KL Rahul was unlikely to lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022. He was excellent with the bat for the franchise over the last two seasons. However, as a team, PBKS could not excel under him.

Now, reports are emerging that Rahul is likely to lead the new Lucknow franchise. Sometime back, PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia had opened up on Rahul’s future with the franchise. He was quoted as saying by NDTV 24×7:

“There are many players apart from KL Rahul, firstly. One player does not make up a team; I’ve always said that. Having said that, every player has a value, and one thing I will say is we’ve learnt to adjust and adapt throughout. Any team that hinges too much on one player that does prove beyond a point a liability.”

Apparently, Suryakumar was approached by the Lucknow franchise, but the batter hasn’t responded yet.

