IPL history: When uncapped Indian batsmen smashed international bowlers

Pulkit
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
369   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:56 IST

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan

Among so many benefits that IPL has bestowed to the Indian cricket, the exposure for uncapped Indian players has to be the most important. For the uncapped and young Indians, IPL has brought the chance to share the dressing room with the international giants and also play against them in a tough competition.

It is obvious that the said players have been getting the benefit of this opportunity as they have executed their talent on the field. Many times uncapped Indian batsmen have smashed giant international bowlers with ease.

Let's have a look at a couple of those incidents.

#1 Manan Vohra vs Rashid Khan

Vohra vs Rashid- 0, 4, 6, 4, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0, 6, 6, 4
Vohra vs Rashid- 0, 4, 6, 4, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0, 6, 6, 4

This incident took place during IPL 2017 when Sunrisers Hyderabad was playing a home game against Kings XI Punjab. Batting first, SRH posted 159/6 on the board, with the captain David Warner making the highest contribution of 70 not out off 54 balls. 

Chasing the target, no batsmen from Punjab could get going except Manan Vohra. They struggled to an extent that the second highest run scorer behind Vohra was Eoin Morgan with 13 runs; Vohra scored 95 off 50 balls with nine fours and five sixes.

During his sensational knock, Manan Vohra tore apart one of best bowler in world cricket, Rashid Khan. While the Afghani leggie was clueless for other batsmen, he had no answer of Vohra's smashing. The KXIP batsman faced 14 deliveries from Rashid Khan and collected 37 runs off those with four fours and three sixes, while Rashid conceded only 5 runs in 10 balls bowled to other batsmen.

But Vohra's effort could not yield the victory for his team as Bhuvneshwar's brilliance took SRH home by just 5 runs.

