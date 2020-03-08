IPL Rewind: Total runs scored by each team in IPL 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders and more particularly Andre Russell produced some superlative batting performances in IPL 2019

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is barely a few weeks ago and the excitement has been building up like it does before the start of each and every IPL season. Several teams have already started their preparation camps for the tournament and this highlights how important the league has become for both the stakeholders and also the players.

When it comes to T20 cricket, most fans across the world termed it as a batsman's game when the format first came to fruition and expected scored to be mostly around 170-180 mark. While that has changed to an extent especially due to slow and low tracks which are often produced at grounds like Chepauk in Chennai or the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, batting still rules the T20 format.

After all, fans are most excited about fours and sixes rather than wickets. Over the years, the IPL has seen the best batsmen from the world plying their trade for various IPL franchises. Be it David Warner, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, fans have been treated to some extraordinary batsmanship. This season will be different given that some old and new faces like Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Aaron Finch, and Jason Roy will be part of the league this season.

While one gets ready for more and more stunning knocks in the upcoming season, let us take some time to rewind and look back at the 2019 IPL season. Here, we will be listing down the teams according to the 'Most Runs scored' criteria.

Note: The following stats pertain to the league stage of the competition only.

#8 Chennai Super Kings

Matches - 34 | Runs scored - 2043 | Wickets Lost - 73 | Runs per wicket - 27.98 | Runs per over - 7.51 | Fifties - 11

Highest run-scorer: MS Dhoni - 368 runs in 14 matches

Surprised at seeing the eventual runners-up at the bottom of this table? We wouldn't blame anyone for being taken aback by this as a team can't be so successful and go onto miss the IPL trophy by just one run without scoring a lot of runs.

However, that is what transpired last season as Chennai Super Kings depended heavily on their bowlers and more particularly their spinners to win matches. While CSK averaged 27.98 runs per wicket through the 14 league games, the average runs per wicket while playing at home increases to 30.65. Although most teams found it difficult to face CSK at the Chepauk, their batsmen were pretty prolific like the stat reveals. This is the major reason why the three-time IPL champions won six of their seven home games.

Even in terms of runs per over, CSK aren't high on the list as they only managed to average 7.51 runs per over which is again the least effective in the league. While this isn't ideal in T20 cricket, it also shows that CSK always had a target in mind and played according to that. It remains to be seen whether they stick to the same formula or look to be more aggressive with the bat in this upcoming IPL season.

