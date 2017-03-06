IPL Support Staff XI: Forming the best XI out of the support staff of the IPL sides

The IPL will begin on April 5th in Hyderabad.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 23:29 IST

Behind the success of every IPL side, there is a big hand of the support staff who have constantly been working in order to help their team achieve a lot of success

Ever since the first season, we have seen a lot of famous former cricketers take up the role of a coach or a mentor of one of the IPL sides.

We have seen cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Virender Sehwag and a host of others who played a lot of matches in the IPL and are currently a part of the support staff of the sides they played for.

In this article, we form a playing XI out of the current support staff in the IPL.

Openers

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Arguably one of the best opening pairs the world has ever seen in limited overs cricket, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar would be the ideal opening pair for the “Support Staff XI” of the IPL. With both of them having a lot of experience playing in the IPL for their respective sides, they would provide the much-needed start for their side if they played together.

The two of them have opened the innings for the Indian ODI side 93 times and amassed 3919 runs at an average of 42 with 12 century stands between themselves.

While Sachin Tendulkar played for the Mumbai Indians throughout his IPL career, Sehwag has played for the Delhi Daredevils and the Kings XI Punjab.

Sachin was slightly more successful as he scored 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.83 with 13 half-centuries and one century to his name. He picked up the Orange Cap in 2011 for scoring 553 runs in 16 matches.

Sehwag, on the other hand, scored 2728 runs in 104 matches at an average of 27.55 with 16 half-centuries and 2 centuries to his name.