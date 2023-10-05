IPL team-wise list of players featuring in the 2023 World Cup

We are just a few hours away from the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup and the first game will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

England and New Zealand will square off in the curtain raiser at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5 (Thursday).

The World Cup returns to India after 12 years and given the trend in the last three editions, the hosts will start the tournament as favorites.

All 10 teams in the competition have well-oiled units and will look to lift the silverware on November 19.

As many as 51 players in the World Cup-bound squads are active players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's a team-wise look at those players:

Mumbai Indians

The most successful team of the IPL with five titles to their name, Mumbai Indians have as many as four Indian players from the World Cup-bound squad.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah are part of the Indian World Cup squad and will be integral to India's chances in the showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the upcoming World Cup and is coming into the tournament on the back of some impressive knocks.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a wonder boy for India in the T20I format. He has been nowhere close to his best in the 50-over format but a couple of fifties in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

Ishan Kishan might not be a regular starter just like Surya but is expected to play an important part in some part of the competition.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace cartel and will be Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler. He has looked in good rhythm after his return to international cricket.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green who will be a vital cog for the Aussies in the World Cup is also part of the Mumbai Indians set-up. He has struggled for runs in the recent past but is still expected to be a regular feature in the XI.

Chennai Super Kings

The only Indian featuring from the CSK squad in the World Cup team is Ravindra Jadeja. He has been a champion all-rounder for India and will lend an ideal balance to the team.

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are the two Englishmen from the CSK squad who will feature in the World Cup. Stokes came out of ODI retirement to help England defend their title.

He has been a sensational all-format player for England and is arguably the greatest modern-day all-rounder. Moeen Ali has been an integral part of the English white ball set-up.

His ability to pummel any bowling attack on his day and bowl some tidy overs makes him a potent option for the English skipper Jos Buttler.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand have a couple of players each from the Yellow Brigade squad. Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway are part of the Kiwis squad and are crucial to their team's chances.

Devon Conway has been one of the most consistent openers across formats and has often gotten New Zealand off to exquisite starts.

Santner is also a good bat lower down the order. His bowling in the middle overs will be crucial, especially in conditions which might suit the spinners.

From Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana are part of the CSK squad. Both these players have been immensely helped by the guidance of MS Dhoni and will be important to Sri Lanka's chances if they harbor hopes of going further in the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are the two KKR players who are part of the Indian World Cup-bound squad. Shreyas is the captain of the Knight Riders but unfortunately missed the previous season due to injury.

The right-handed batsman just made a comeback in the national team and his century against Australia will surely give him a lot of confidence going into the World Cup.

Shardul Thakur's all-round attributes earned him a spot in the World Cup squad but he remains an uncertain starter.

Litton Das is part of the Bangladesh squad and played a solitary match for KKR in the 2023 season. He is a treat to watch when on song but has lacked consistency in his white-ball career.

The two Kiwi pacers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are part of the KKR outfit and will be very important members of the New Zealand squad in the World Cup.

Southee has been a lethal new ball bowler alongside Trent Boult while Lockie Ferguson brings the X factor with his pace and intimidation factor.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have just three players from the World Cup-bound squads. Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran are integral parts of both Punjab Kings and the England World Cup team.

Livingstone can turn any match on its head with his blistering strokeplay. He can also chip in with his useful leg breaks if conditions favor spinners. Sam Curran is a good first-change bowler and can also smash some lusty blows towards the lower middle order.

South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada is part of the Punjab Kings squad. He has been a bit off-color in the recent past but class as they say is permanent.

Rabada is a world-class bowler and will be hoping to make a significant impact for the Proteas in their attempt to win a first global event.

Rajasthan Royals

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian from Rajasthan Royals featuring in India's World Cup 15-member squad. Ashwin was drafted into the Indian squad after Axar Patel couldn't recover in time to make the 15.

No questions can be raised regarding Ashwin's attributes as a bowler. He has been a top-class performer for India and is the No. 1 Test bowler at the moment. He is expected to play a crucial part in India's World Cup campaign.

England captain Jos Buttler and Joe Root who will be vital cogs in their title defence are integral part of the Rajasthan Royals outfit.

While Root will be the calming factor in the middle overs, Buttler's role will be to marshall his troops and play the finisher's role to perfection.

The Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia have a player each from the Rajasthan Royals squad who will feature in the World Cup.

Trent Boult has made a return to the New Zealand squad just before the world event. He looks fit and raring to go.

The left-arm pacer has the ability to unsettle any top-order batter. His ability to bamboozle batters, especially with the new ball makes him a potent threat against any opposition.

Adam Zampa could be the only premier spinner featuring in the Australian playing XI in the World Cup. Zampa could be a decisive factor in the middle overs, especially on grounds with a bit of grip and turn.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harry Brook and Adil Rashid couldn't play a significant role for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous IPL but could be England's two go-to players in the World Cup.

While Harry Brook has struggled against spin, he has shown adaptability in a few matches during the IPL. While it all boils down to the approach of the young player in a world event.

Adil Rashid is a seasoned campaigner and could be England's lynchpin as they try to squeeze the opposition in the middle overs.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are the two South African World Cup-bound players part of the SRH outfit. Klaasen is an exceptional player against spin and has the potential to set the World Cup on fire.

Markram is also a brilliant middle-order batsman who can mould his game given the game situation. He is a free-flowing strokeplayer and very good against spin.

Glenn Phillips is the only New Zealander from the World Cup squad featuring in the Sunrisers outfit. He can dominate spin and showed his worth in the warm-up games.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was part of the SRH squad in the previous IPL and played 7 matches for the former champions. He will be a vital cog for the Afghans amidst a variety of mystery spinners.

Gujarat Titans

Three Indian players from the World Cup squad are integral members of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the IPL. Hardik Pandya, one of the white ball captains of India in recent past, will be the designated vice-captain for the World Cup.

He has flourished in his captaincy career and will be the man who gives India just the balance which they had been lacking at crucial junctures of big tournaments. A fully fit Hardik could make a massive difference for India.

Shubman Gill was the leading run scorer in the last edition of the IPL and he has continued his rich vein of form in India colors as well. He has found a purple patch and India would be hoping that the youngster can continue his prowess at the biggest event.

Mohammed Shami might not be a regular starter but if given an opportunity, Shami has the ability to run through any batting lineup.

His fifer in a recent ODI against Australia was a testimony to the fact that he is there to contribute in any way possible and if given an opportunity, he will grab it with both hands.

South Africa, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have a player each from the World Cup squad who is also part of the Gujarat Titans. David Miller can be a powerhouse in Indian conditions and will be another integral member of the Proteas squad.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka is also part of the GT squad but couldn't make much of an impact last year. He has struggled for runs even in Sri Lanka colors but his inspiring leadership qualities have led the selectors to trust him for such a big event.

Noor Ahmad made an impact for the Gujarat Titans but will struggle to find a place in the Afghanistan XI. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi in the mix, it will be difficult for him to force his way into the XI. However, an injury could certainly bring him into the equation.

Lucknow Supergiants

The LSG skipper KL Rahul is the only Indian player from the World Cup squad who is part of the Lucknow Supergiants. Rahul made a comeback during the Asia Cup and scored a century on his return.

He has looked in great touch and could be given a flexible role at No. 4 or No. 5. The only Australian from the LSG outfit featuring in the World Cup is Marcus Stoinis. He is a lusty striker of the ball and is a useful medium pacer who can chip in with some crucial overs.

Quinton de Kock who is playing his final World Cup will continue donning the LSG colours in the upcoming IPL. De Kock could have a lasting impression in his final assignment as a South African ODI player.

England pace spearhead Mark Wood made a massive difference with the ball for LSG and will be eyeing to set the tournament ablaze with his thunderbolts.

Naveen Ul Haq is the only Afghan player featured in the LSG squad, also part of the Afghanistan 15-member team. He is an intelligent medium pacer who can crank up some good pace.

Delhi Capitals

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, the two expected to open the innings for Australia in the mega event, are massive pillars for the Delhi Capitals.

It was Warner who led the Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Delhi fared poorly but Warner has struck form coming in the World Cup.

He will look to play his natural game and with Marsh in his company, both have the ability to take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay itself.

Lungi Ngidi, who is part of the South African World Cup squad, was part of the Capitals in the previous edition but didn't feature in any game.

The only Indian featuring in the DC squad is Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner has been a revelation after his return with a remodelled action.

He has gotten quicker through the air and could make a huge difference for India in the quadrennial event.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The former Indian and RCB captain Virat Kohli will be a massive player for India. He has been an all-format champion but his ODI numbers are freakish.

He is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODIs. He is just a couple of tons away from equalling the record.

His RCB teammate and his biggest admirer, Mohammed Siraj is an integral part of the World Cup squad. He wreaked havoc in the Asia Cup final with figures of 6/21.

Siraj can run through batting line-ups and is going into the World Cup as the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler.

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood are the two Australians who are part of the RCB squad. Maxwell has just recovered in time and had a good outing in the final ODI against India.

Hazlewood is a top-class bowler and is Australia's highest-ranked ODI bowler coming into the showpiece event. He hasn't played too many matches in the recent past but has the ability to turn it around in the World Cup.

The only English player featured in the RCB squad is David Willey. He is a fine newball bowler and is a powerful striker coming late in the batting order. He can also be used as a floater.