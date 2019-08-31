Kohli digs India out of early trouble against West Indies

India captain Virat Kohli

India recovered from a shaky start in Jamaica to establish control against West Indies - thanks in no small part to captain Virat Kohli.

Coming in at 46-2, Kohli helped to stabilise the India innings as he and opener Mayank Agarwal put on a crucial 69-run partnership for the third wicket.

Kohli went on to make 76 and Agarwal contributed 55 as India patiently amassed 264-5 by stumps.

The India skipper became the third of West Indies counterpart Jason Holder's three wickets when he finally departed, edging behind to debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, leaving the tourists on 202-5.

At that stage, the day could have still swung West Indies' way.

However, Hanuma Vihari (42 not out) and Rishabh Pant (27no) saw India safely to the close of play without any further damage.

West Indies debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall made a promising start to his international career, taking the early wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara and claiming two catches off Holder's bowling.

He bowled 27 overs at a cost of 69 runs on a day when West Indies leant heavily on spin having elected to bowl first.

Kemar Roach picked up the other wicket to fall on Friday – the paceman had Ajinkya Rahane (24) caught behind by Hamilton, who stepped into the home XI to replace the injured Shai Hope behind the stumps.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 318-run victory in the first Test at North Sound, Antigua.