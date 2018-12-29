Kusal wants more milestones after joining Kohli in 1,000 club

Kusal Mendis celebrates fifty

Kusal Mendis is targeting 1,000 Test runs every year after joining Virat Kohli in reaching the milestone for 2018.

The Sri Lanka batsman made 67 on day four of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday as the tourists battled their way to 231-6 at stumps.

Chasing 660, victory has been put beyond Sri Lanka, but there was a personal triumph for Kusal, who became just the second batsman after India captain Kohli to reach four figures for the calendar year.

"I'm really happy, and I did have that target in mind," said Kusal, who has three hundreds and four half-centuries in 2018.

"In the first few matches of the year I didn't have that in my head, but later on, after I'd played a few games and scored a few runs, then I became pretty intent on getting to 1,000 runs.

"I'm really glad I was able to do it at 23, and I had challenged myself to get there in this last game.

50 for Mendis and that's LUNCH on day four. Solid session from the Sri Lankan pair, putting on 65 runs without losing a wicket.



89/2 | Mendis 51* | Chandimal 33* | 571 runs to win | 8 wickets



FULL SCORECARD | https://t.co/YhNC8DxDru#NZvSL pic.twitter.com/0w4P406hOC — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 29 December 2018

"Before I came to New Zealand I had 200 more runs to get, and I talked to the batting coach Thilan Samaraweera, and was telling him I still had 200 to get in New Zealand.

"He said there's no reason why I couldn't do it - get there somehow.

"He gave me confidence, and I got a lot of help from everyone on how I can play on the tracks here. I'm going to try and get there every year."