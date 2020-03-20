×
Most dangerous teams in IPL 2020

  • We take a look at the eight franchises and pick the most dangerous team of IPL 2020.
  • There are several big names in each team. Let us know your pick in the comments section!
Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 20 Mar 2020, 12:56 IST

Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya are known for their power-hitting abilities in T20 cricket
Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya are known for their power-hitting abilities in T20 cricket


























































Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, we take a good look at all the sides and try to pick the most dangerous team, based on the team composition, performance, and names we could marvel at. 

In the past twelve seasons, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have stamped their authority more often than not. While the Chennai-based franchise has a clean as a whistle record when it comes to getting through to the playoffs, team Mumbai has lifted the trophy a record four times. Let’s dig a little deeper and see if we could name one team that deserves the coveted trophy this time around.


Kolkata Knight Riders

A mercurial outfit on their day, the Men in Purple have been an entertaining side to watch. Over the years, KKR have snatched some nail-biting victories. While, on the other hand, the two-time champions have sometimes been floored in a rather hapless manner as well.

For the upcoming season, the Kolkata-based franchise has got Australian pacer Pat Cummins and England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan in the mix. The presence of Andre Russell only adds more shine to their fearless brand of cricket. 


Sunrisers Hyderabad


The Orange Brigade is known for its famed bowling line-up. The men from Afghanistan -- Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi -- add weight to the spin department while seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar, youngster Khaleel Ahmed, and Aussie seamer Billy Stanlake make the pace-bowling department look sharp. 

David Warner's batting prowess doesn’t need a mention. He will have Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson to help pile on the misery on the opposition bowlers.

Their over-reliance on the top-order turned out to be a curse last season. But, they are still strong contenders for the trophy in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings


The most consistent team in the history of the cash-rich league, the Men in Yellow rely on experience over fresh legs. The MS Dhoni-led side did face a lot of flak as they opted for veterans instead of youth, but team Chennai shut out all the noise by lifting the trophy in 2018. 

England all-rounder Sam Curran adds a lot of balance to the side. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson are proven match-winners and the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina make CSK look like the team to beat.

Josh Hazlewood can light up the event with his nagging line and length. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will look to continue from where they left off last season. A spin heavy side, Chennai are bolstered by some big names in that department - Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, and the recently-acquired Piyush Chawla


Kings XI Punjab


Yet to win the IPL, Kings XI Punjab have blown hot and cold over the years. Leave aside the prospect of winning the title, team Punjab hasn’t made it to the top five in the last five years. KL Rahul is the face of the 2020 squad. Yet again, they have backed the old gun, Chris Gayle, to come good. The southpaw will share the dressing room with his West Indies teammates - Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell

The Mohali-based outfit has always been about its core domestic group and the current squad is no different, with Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham all in the mix. Aided by a new-look support staff, led by Anil Kumble, KXIP have the potential to go the distance this year.


 Royal Challengers Bangalore


Royal Challengers Bangalore have played three finals so far but their trophy cabinet is still empty. One of the most dynamic sides on paper, RCB have Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch in their ranks. One of the few sides that have yet to have a settled XI, team Bangalore’s bowling has been a concern over the years.

They have retained Dale Steyn and brought in Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, and Kane Richardson. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar can keep the best of batters in complete control. If RCB get their combination right in the initial games, they could prove to be a dangerous side in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma and Co. snuck past Chennai Super Kings in last year's final, sealing a one-run win. This time around, Mumbai Indians will be eager to defend their title. They have roped in Chris Lynn, who could be devastating on his day. In Nathan Coulter Nile, team Mumbai have a potent back-up for veteran Lasith Malinga

Surya Kumar Yadav is an underrated star who has time and again proved his mettle in the cash-rich league. All-rounder Hardik Pandya gives team Mumbai a shot in the arm. The flamboyant cricketer is a match-winner and has the ability to turn matches in his team's favor in crunch situations.

Jasprit Bumrah at his best can be a nightmare for the opposition batters. Team Mumbai might lose some sleep over the absence of a reputed name in the spin department. Having said that, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar can be impressive and in Jayant Yadav, they have a spinner who could prove to be handy in spin-friendly conditions.

Delhi Capitals

With a dash of youth in the side, Delhi Capitals can wreak havoc in this year's edition. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw are some of the capable youngsters on the roster.

The addition of Ajinkya Rahane adds a lot more stability to the squad. Team Delhi has a solid southpaw in Shikhar Dhawan while the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Roy lend more credibility to the batting department.

As far as the bowling line-up is concerned, Kagiso Rabada is the only lethal foreign import. A groin injury might rule him out this season and if that happens, the Capitals will have to fall back to Ishant Sharma as their pace spearhead. The onus to bail the side out of trouble will be on veteran spinners Amit Mishra and Ravi Ashwin and the duo will form a potent quartet with Axar Patel and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane


Rajasthan Royals


Not your typical band of boys, Rajasthan Royals hardly come under the limelight. Over the years, the Royals have made match-winners out of home-grown talents.

Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Ben Stokes are big names. The trio will have the support of the experienced Robin Uthappa and the hard-hitting David Miller.

We might get to see Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande bowl in tandem while the inclusion of U19 star Kartik Tyagi makes for an interesting prospect. With Jofra Archer out, Jaydev Unadkat and Oshane Thomas will have big roles to play.


Our pick...

Picking one amongst these teams isn't exactly a walk in the park but Kolkata Knight Riders make you believe that 2020 might just be their year. In skipper Dinesh Karthik, the Knight Riders have a bankable finisher.

Shubman Gill has made a name for himself so far in his short career. Tom Banton can provide quick-fire starts up-top, which the experienced middle-order can capitalize on.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are destined for glory where as the fit-again Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sivam Mavi can bowl lung-bursting spells alongside Prasidh Krishna. Harry Gurney and Lockie Ferguson's roles will revolve around Cummins' availability. An in-form Kuldeep Yadav and ace spinner Sunil Narine solve the jigsaw for the Kolkata-based franchise.


  

Published 20 Mar 2020, 12:56 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
