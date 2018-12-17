×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand 403-3 at lunch on day 3, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    17 Dec 2018, 06:03 IST
AP Image

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand overcame a setback in the first over of the day to reach 403-3 at lunch Monday on the third day of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka, a first innings lead of 121.

Ross Taylor, 50 not out overnight, was brilliantly caught without adding to that total from the fourth ball of the day, which he hit from the middle of the bat directly to Dimuth Karunaratne at short leg.

Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls reasserted New Zealand's control by batting through the remainder of the session, adding 92 to New Zealand's overnight total at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

At lunch Latham was 168 not out, having resumed on 121, while Nicholls was 45. Previously, Jeet Raval made 43 in a 59-run partnership for the first wicket and Kane Williamson made 91 in a 162-run stand for the second.

Taylor and Latham had put on a further 91 when Taylor's promising innings was snuffed out by a remarkable catch. He turned a full delivery from Lahiru Kumara to the leg side, and Kurunaratne, fielding under the helmet and about six meters from the batsman, threw up his hands and grasped the ball at shoulder height.

He juggled the ball at first and was falling back as a defensive reflex as the ball sped towards him but managed to secure the catch at the second attempt.

Nicholls had a let off early when he defended a short ball from Kumara which dropped from the bat and bounced backwards, almost grazing his off stump.

From that point on the batsmen reaffirmed their dominance on a drying pitch which, because of its grass cover, is showing no signs of breaking up.

Latham, though painfully slow in the early stages of his innings, continued to grow in confidence. On 168 at lunch, he was only nine runs from matching his previous highest test score — 177 against the West Indies, also at the Basin Reserve.

Nicholls also looked to have settled in to build a big innings as New Zealand tightened its grip on the game.

Associated Press
NEWS
New Zealand 311-2 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 275-9 at stumps on day 1, 1st test vs New Zealand
RELATED STORY
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand will be a real test of...
RELATED STORY
Malinga to captain Sri Lanka in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Southee takes five as Sri Lanka recover in Wellington
RELATED STORY
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-getters in India-Sri Lanka Test encounters
RELATED STORY
Centuries by wicket-keepers in the 4th innings of a Test...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test
SL 282/10
NZ 416/3 (119.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 134 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Today, 06:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Yesterday
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 153/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 21 runs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us