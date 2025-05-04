Ajinkya Rahane takes a brilliant running catch to send Vaibhav Suryavanshi packing for 4 in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 game [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Match 53 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest is being played on Sunday, May 4, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the opening over of the Royals’ innings. Vaibhav Arora banged in a short delivery, and young Suryavanshi attempted a pull shot but mistimed it toward mid-wicket.

Rahane covered good ground, kept his eyes on the ball, and completed a superb running catch. The teen prodigy was dismissed for just four off two deliveries, leaving Rajasthan at 5/1 after 0.4 overs.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chasing a target of 207, the Royals suffered early setbacks as Suryavanshi fell for four, followed by debutant Kunal Singh Rathore, who was dismissed for a five-ball duck. At the time of writing, the visitors were 22/2 after three overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Riyan Parag (8) at the crease.

Andre Russell's fifty powers KKR to 206 in their game against RR

After opting to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders lost opener Sunil Narine early. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 11 in the second over by Rajasthan Royals pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahane then stabilized the innings, adding 56 runs off 33 balls for the second wicket. Gurbaz scored 35 off 25 balls, while Rahane contributed 30 off 24.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell followed with a quick-fire 61-run stand off just 33 balls for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed for 44 off 31 deliveries. Russell had a slow start, managing just two runs off his first nine balls, but exploded in the final five overs of the innings.

He finished with a blistering 57* off 25 balls, smashing four fours and six sixes. Rinku Singh chipped in with an unbeaten 19 off just six balls as KKR posted a strong total of 206/4 in their 20 overs.

