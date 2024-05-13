Can Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs if today’s GT vs KKR match is washed out?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) need to win their next two games to have a chance at qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The permutations and combinations changed after their victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game, but nonetheless, they needed a victory in the remainder of the games.

Though they kept themselves alive in the race to playoffs, their dream will end if their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is abandoned. Scheduled to be played today, May 13, the toss has not taken place yet, at the time of writing, due to bad weather conditions in Ahmedabad.

If the match is abandoned, both teams will receive one point each. Additionally, if GT win their last game of the league stage, against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), they will grab two more points, which would mean they end at 13 in total.

With two teams namely CSK and SRH already on 14 points currently, both have a chance of making it to 16, or finishing where they are right now if they lose their next game. In such a case, GT will be out of the race.

Thus, the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders being abandoned or washed out would mean the end of the roads for the former and the results of their last league game won’t play any role further.

KKR become first team to qualify for playoffs

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led team became the first franchise to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. With a victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game, KKR took their points tally to 18, with two games to spare.

They’re currently on top of the points table, with nine wins and just three losses from 12 outings so far. A win against GT, if the match takes place, and second-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take them to 22 points, and secure their spot in the Qualifier 1.

KKR are most likely to finish in the top two and make it to Qualifier 1, where a victory would lead them straightaway to the summit clash.

