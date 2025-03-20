Endearing BTS clips from Captains Day event ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

All 10 skippers for the upcoming IPL season were in Mumbai for the captains day event on Thursday, March 20. During the meeting, there were a couple of rules discussed that could reportedly be implemented in the upcoming season.

Ad

Prior to the start of the tournament, all captains gather for a picture with the glittering IPL trophy. Last season's IPL photo shoot saw some of the regular skippers missing, with Jitesh Sharma filling in for Shikhar Dhawan, who was absent. However, all 10 skippers were present for the captains day photo this year.

A behind-the-scenes video of the same was uploaded by the official IPL account on X with a caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝗧𝗦 Wholesome day with the #TATAIPL Captains before what promises to be a rollercoaster journey ahead"

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of IPL 2025

RCB practicing ahead of their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday - Source: Getty

IPL 2025 is set to get off the mark with a repeat of the very first match in the league's history. Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ad

Following the season opener, last season's runner ups Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals, followed by Chennai Super Kings facing Mumbai Indians. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday, March 23.

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, March 24, with Punjab Kings hosting Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, March 25.

A total of 70 league games and four knockout games will be played this season. Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the summit clash for the 18th edition of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback