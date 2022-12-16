The Azharuddins, VVS Laxmans, Shivlal Yadavs - Hyderabad has produced a lineage of cricketing stalwarts who went on to script innumerable records for the country. Fast forward to 2022 and the land of Nizams is churning out a new chapter, unearthing young talents. One among them is the new left-arm spinner in town, Aniketh Reddy, who had a successful Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 22-year-old, playing in his debut Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign, picked up 8 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.47. Interestingly, he wasn't named in the squad earlier. After two games, he was straightaway called upon to join the team in Jaipur. The left-arm spinner made full use of the opportunity in the next match, returning with an impressive 2/19 against Goa on his debut. The spell eventually turned the match in Jaipur's favor.

His figures in the recently concluded SMAT read (1/16, 2/24, 1/29, 2/19) are impressive. He barely allowed the batsmen to score during his four-over spell. Not to forget that this was his debut season for Hyderabad. His overall economy rate of 5.47 in the tournament goes a long way towards explaining his prowess with the ball.

Aniketh carried the same form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, accounting for 10 wickets in just 6 matches. With his immaculate line and lengths, he has thus far operated at an exceptional economy rate of 5.47 & 4.54 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy respectively. The young Hyderabad all-round sensation has drawn a lot of attention ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, and rightfully so.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Aniketh Reddy spoke in depth about his debut Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign, how hard he has worked on his batting skills, IPL aspirations, his cricketing idol and more.

Sai Krishna: Despite performing well for Hyderabad U-25 in the CK Nayudu Trophy, you weren't initially included in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali squad. Were you disappointed and how was the paradigm shift in your feelings when you received the call from the management to fly to Jaipur for the third game?

Aniketh Reddy: “I was initially disappointed, but I was ready whenever they called. I worked out a lot. After the second game, I received a call from management asking me to come down to Jaipur for the third game. I was ecstatic and eager to take on the challenge. My teammates and the coaching staff supported me throughout the tournament, and they were extremely welcoming when I first joined the team. That is crucial for any player; knowing that the team is behind you will make you feel a lot better.”

SK: In your debut game, Goa's top order was going all guns blazing, chasing a par total, when you were handed the ball. What was your thought process? Your spell really turned the game on its head. Talk us through what was going on in your head when you came to bowl.

AR: “When I came to bowl, my plan was simple. I was aware that they were trying to go hard from ball one. My plan was simple: just bowl tighter lines, and you'll reap the awards. I was very happy with the way I bowled in the second over, which eventually turned the complexion of the match.”

SK: Reflect on your debut Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Hyderabad?

AR: “Years of hard work, sweat, sacrifices, and ups and downs all seem to have culminated in this. I've put in a lot of effort over the last two years, and it feels good to see the results. It always feels good to perform for your state. That is ultimately why you play. We would have liked to go the extra mile in the tournament, but we fell just short of qualifying. On a personal front, it was a memorable campaign for me because so much has changed in such a short period of time.”

SK: What was your feeling when playing a televised game for the first time, and how did you overcome the first jitters? Or were there any jitters first of all?

AR: “Honestly speaking, I wasn't thinking about the televised game. Debut jitters? No, I never felt that. On the eve of the game, I was excited and keen to do well for my state. I knew that I had to make use of this opportunity and repay the faith the management showed in me.”

SK: Evidently, good performances for the state boosts a player’s confidence to a whole new level. How have you grown as a cricketer after a successful Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament?

AR: “No second thoughts about it, after good performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, I was in the right headspace, I was confident as ever. I carried the same confidence and mindset to the Vijay Hazare Trophy too. With good performance under your belt, it really takes your self-belief to a whole new level.”

Aniketh Reddy is pretty solid with the bat as well

SK: Many people are not aware of your multi-dimensional skills, especially with your batting dimension of the game. How hard have you worked on your batting?

AR: “Not many know that I'm a genuine all-rounder. I've been working on my batting for quite some time. I devote as much time to improving my bowling as I do to improving my batting. Specifically, I'm working on the power-hitting aspect of my game. Going forward, I'd like to contribute with the bat for Hyderabad whenever I get the opportunity.”

SK: You have attended multiple IPL trials this time around. What was the overall experience like? How was it to interact with the stalwarts of the game and also showcase your talent? And what are your IPL aspirations?

AR: “I went to the trials of the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With all the former cricketing legends representing various franchises, I was glad I could approach them and ask about my game. What reinforcement should I add to my game - I talked about bowling with Vinay Kumar in the MI trials, and he was very kind enough to share his ounces of knowledge about the game. I also spoke with Hemang Badani sir about the power-hitting aspect of my game. Overall, it was a fantastic learning experience for me.”

SK: After the success of the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy, & with an IPL mini auction around the corner, what are your expectations?

AR: “If you ask me, I've given my all in the trials I've attended, but we all know the dynamics of the auction, which are beyond my control. I performed extremely well in both rounds of the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad trials, with both bat and ball. If I get the contract, I'm ready for it as I have been preparing hard.”

SK: Having already made your Ranji debut against Vidarbha two years back, you are coming back into the side as an evolved cricketer now with match-winning performances under your belt in the white-ball leg of the domestic season. Are you looking forward to this Ranji, and what are the things you are looking to improve on, in comparison to the things you tried in your first Ranji Trophy?

AR: “I'm very much looking forward to this Ranji Trophy. My personal goal for this tournament would be to become Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker, picking 25-30 wickets, and eventually helping the team to make history again. I feel we have got a wonderful team, a blend of youth and experience. We fell short of knockouts last year, but we are all looking forward to making amends this year.”

SK: Who is your cricketing idol and what characteristics of theirs fascinate you?

AR: “I have always looked up to Virat Kohli as my cricketing idol. His insatiable hunger, limitless determination, and 'never-stopping' attitude always fascinated me.”

SK: 15-20 years down the lane, you’ve hung up your cricketing boots, what goals or records would you want to possess after you retire?

AR: “Ultimately, I want to represent my country and win plenty of games, that's what every youngster in this country plays this sport for.”

