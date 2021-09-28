IPL 2021: "Form is more important than reputation" - Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians need to alter their playing XI

Aakash Chopra believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) need to make alterations in their playing XI if they want to get back to winning ways.

The Mumbai Indians face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in tonight's IPL 2021 encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led side go into the match on the back of three consecutive losses in the UAE leg of the tournament.

While previewing the MI-PBKS clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians need to necessarily change their combination. He elaborated:

"Mumbai, if you want your fortunes to change, then change the players. If someone is not scoring runs with the bat and is not looking in form, then form is more important than reputation. I know it is sad but this is what it is."

The former India cricketer wants the Mumbai Indians to include Chris Lynn and Dhawal Kulkarni at the expense of Ishan Kishan and Adam Milne. Chopra explained:

"One change - seriously do it. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya - this is not happening. So play Chris Lynn and keep him at No. 3, Surya at No. 4, Pollard at No. 5, Hardik at No. 6 and Krunal at No. 7. Play Dhawal Kulkarni in place of Adam Milne. This is your one chance."

Kishan has scored just 107 runs at a dismal average of 13.37 along with a poor strike rate of 86.99 in the eight matches he has played thus far in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League. He was even dropped for two matches in the first leg of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' other possible combination

Saurabh Tiwary has played two matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra alternatively wants Saurabh Tiwary to replace Kishan in the playing XI if the Mumbai Indians want to continue playing two overseas pacers. He observed:

"Other chance is if you want to play Adam Milne or Nathan Coulter-Nile for Adam Milne, for example, then in place of Ishan Kishan I would say you should play Saurabh Tiwary because the No.3 and No.4 you have kept together is not working out."

The former KKR player signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians have a realistic chance of making the playoffs if they put it across the Punjab Kings tonight. Chopra said:

"If Mumbai don't stabilize now, when will they do that? The thing in Mumbai's favor is that only one of the remaining encounters is a really tight one, other than that the rest of the matches are not that difficult. They do have a chance if they win today."

The Mumbai Indians play the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last three league phase encounters. While the Rishabh Pant-led side will be a tough nut to crack, the five-time champions would be favored to get the better of RR and SRH.

