IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs PBKS match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan returned to the top spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings after a double-header on Tuesday. The Delhi Capitals' batter overtook Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and now has 454 runs in 11 innings.

Mayank Agarwal missed the Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. MI skipper Rohit Sharma climbed to sixth position after scoring eight runs against PBKS. Rohit has two more runs than Mayank in IPL 2021.

Prithvi Shaw dropped to number eight courtesy of Sharma's rise. Shaw missed the fixture between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier today because of an injury.

Mohammed Shami is in the Top 4 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard now (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After 42 matches in IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore medium pacer Harshal Patel heads the Purple Cap leaderboard. Patel has 23 wickets, and DC's Avesh Khan inched closer to him by taking three wickets against KKR earlier today in Sharjah.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets against PBKS and took his overall tally to 16 wickets. Bumrah picked up key wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda in the game.

Meanwhile, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh remained wicketless against MI. Mohammad Shami is in the top five now, having picked up one wicket for PBKS versus MI.

Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

The IPL 2021 action will return to Dubai tomorrow, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will be in action during this contest.

Also playing the game will be Sanju Samson, who slipped to second position in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings earlier today. The RR skipper will be keen to play another big knock for his team and regain the Orange Cap. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle between Harshal and Sanju.

