IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs SRH match (updated)

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is at the helm of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings after 52 matches in the competition. Rahul has 528 runs to his name in 12 matches.

There were no changes to the Top 5 of the Orange Cap leaderboard after yesterday's Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB's Glenn Maxwell rose to number six after scoring 40 runs against SRH. Meanwhile his teammate Devdutt Padikkal is at number eight after a 52-ball 41 versus the Orange Army. Skipper Virat Kohli failed to overtake MI captain Rohit Sharma as he managed only five runs versus Hyderabad.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Harshal Patel is a wicket away from reaching the 30-wicket milestone in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB's medium-fast bowler Harshal Patel took three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and took his overall tally to 29 wickets in IPL 2021. Unfortunately, Patel's three-wicket haul ended in a losing cause.

SRH's leggie Rashid Khan has entered the Top 5 of the Purple Cap leaderboard after taking one wicket against the RCB. Meanwhile, RCB's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal overtook DC's left-arm spinner Axar Patel by dismissing Abdul Samad in yesterday's match.

KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in action in IPL 2021 today

Also Read

In the final afternoon match of IPL 2021 today, the Chennai Super Kings will battle the Punjab Kings. The top two run-scorers of this season, KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad will go head-to-head in this contest.

Gaikwad is currently seven runs behind Rahul. It will be interesting to see which batter owns the Orange Cap after the battle between CSK and PBKS. Even Faf du Plessis will be playing this game. The South African star is currently fifth on the leaderboard with 470 runs to his name.

Edited by Aditya Singh