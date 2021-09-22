IPL 2021: Royals captain Sanju Samson fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been handed a fine of INR 12 lakh due to the slow over-rate maintained by his bowling-unit during Tuesday's encounter against the Punjab Kings.

This is the first over-rate offense committed by the Royals this season. The official statement read-

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21.’’

‘’As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined INR 12 lakh.’’ the statement added.

Samson may have copped a fine but he would be a happy man given the manner in which his side snatched a win from the jaws of a certain defeat.

#IPL2021 #PBKSvRR Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman are the first ever pair of bowlers to defend under 10 runs in final two overs of an IPL match. Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman are the first ever pair of bowlers to defend under 10 runs in final two overs of an IPL match.

The Royals defended their total of 185 thanks largely to a brilliant last couple of overs by Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi.

Mustafiur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi pulled off a death-over mastercass against Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi gave away just 1 run in the final over [Image-IPLT20]

Defending 186, the Royals looked out of the game with Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram at the crease at the end of the 18th over.

The equation was 8 runs off the last 12 deliveries but Mustafizur's brilliant penultimate over ensured that Kartik Tyagi still had something to defend in the final over.

Yes, Mustafizur got away with no-ball calls but his bowling was of top quality. The left-arm seamer gave away just 4 runs and Tyagi went one step ahead as the young seamer nailed his yorkers at will to help the Royals script a two-run heist.

Tyagi gave just 1 run off his first two deliveries before turning on the heat by dismissing a dangerous-looking Pooran, who ended up edging a well-directed yorker to Samson.

The young seamer followed it up with the wicket of Deepak Hooda to reduce the target to 3 off the last ball.

Fabian Allen was at the crease to face the final delivery but it didn't matter as Kartik nailed another yorker to seal the deal for the inaugural champions.

Thanks to a jail-break against Punjab, Rajasthan have boosted their chances of making it to the playoffs. They are currently in 5th spot but on equal points (8) with the Mumbai Indians.

The Royals will now face the Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on September 25.

