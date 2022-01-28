"David Warner will not become the captain of any team" - Aakash Chopra on RCB making the Australian opener their skipper for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes none of the franchises would be keen to appoint David Warner as their skipper for IPL 2022.

Kane Williamson replaced Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper in the middle of IPL 2021. The swashbuckling opener was even dropped from the SRH playing XI and was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked whether the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can go with Warner as a captaincy option as well as Virat Kohli's opening partner. He responded:

"They can think about it but in my opinion, they will not make him the captain. I believe David Warner will not become the captain of any team although three teams are probably looking for a skipper. Even if we leave out Punjab, still two teams are looking for a captain."

The former India cricketer also shared the reasons behind his opinion. Chopra explained:

"He will definitely go to some team or the other. He will go expensive as well but no team will consider him as a captain, that is what I believe because IPL is a small family, everyone has got an idea what happened last year, what were the reasons and the problems. It hasn't really gone down very well amongst the players and the franchises."

Apart from his indifferent form with the bat, Warner seemed to fall out with the SRH management. The Australian opener was not even part of the franchise's dugout and was seen watching the last few matches of IPL 2021 from the stands.

"It's not a bad choice" - Aakash Chopra on RCB acquiring David Warner as player

David Warner has an exceptional record as a batter in the IPL

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Warner could be seen in RCB colors purely as a batter. He reasoned:

"Whether he will be there in the team, he will go somewhere for sure. He might go to RCB. It's not a bad choice that Virat Kohli on one side and David Warner on the other, left-hand and right-hand, and both explosive."

The reputed commentator added that Warner's presence alongside Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will give the RCB a formidable batting lineup. Chopra said:

"After that, Glenn Maxwell has to come. It's a good batting lineup already but the captain - no, I don't think that's going to happen."

CHARLIE @CharlieGulshan Warner could be the best captain choice for Bangalore. They can also go for Maxwell who leads Stars in BBL but IPL is different. Warner has won IPL and had a great record as skipper. Won’t be surprised if he takes charge. Warner could be the best captain choice for Bangalore. They can also go for Maxwell who leads Stars in BBL but IPL is different. Warner has won IPL and had a great record as skipper. Won’t be surprised if he takes charge.

David Warner is the highest run-scorer amongst overseas players in the IPL. The 35-year-old has amassed 5449 runs at an average of 41.59 in the 150 matches he has played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and SRH.

