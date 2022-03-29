IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Samson and Chahal break into top 5 -  - updated after Match 5

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a comfortable 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Earlier, a stellar batting performance by the star-studded Royals propelled them to a mammoth first innings score of 210-6. That marked the second-highest total at the venue.

In response, SRH were never in the chase, reaching14-3 in the powerplay, their lowest ever tally after six overs in the tournament's history. Cameos from Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar at the death only prolonged the inevitable. Despite their late heroics, Hyderabad suffered a heavy defeat.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

Rajasthan Royals move to the top of the IPL 2022 points table

With their massive win, Rajasthan Royals have moved top of the standings with an imperious net run rate of 3.050. They have a formidable lead after the first round of games, with Delhi Capitals second in the table with a net run rate of 0.914.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, rank bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.050. The Orange Army will have to rack up a few dominant wins to up their run rate.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Faf du Plessis currently holds the Orange Cap with 88 runs (PC: IPLT20.com)

Aiden Markram and Sanju Samson made their way into the top five following their respective half-centuries. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis holds the top spot with 88 runs.

Sanju Samson holds the highest strike rate among the top ten run-getters in the tournament so far. The RR captain has a staggering strike rate of 203.70, marginally ahead of Punjab Kings' Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both mark their presence in the list with 3 wickets apiece

Spinners and pacers have both been among the wickets in the tournament so far. With this three-wicket haul against SRH, Yuzvendra Chahal moved up to third position. The leg-spinner ranks only behind Kuldeep Yadav and Dwayne Bravo in terms of economy rate.

RR's new-look pace attack members - Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna - also breached the top ten in the purple cap list with two-wickets apiece.

