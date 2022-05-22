IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Dhawan and Livingstone end season on a high - Updated after Match 70 

The 70th and the final league stage contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Mayank Agarwal-led side finished their campaign on a high following a five-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

Stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi shared a solid partnership for the second wicket but SRH found themselves collapsing soon after. Cameos by Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd helped SRH post 157-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, PBKS always stayed on top during the run chase. Despite a slight wobble in the middle, Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 49 off 22 deliveries, helping them finish the chase off with a little less than five overs to spare.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

PBKS finish sixth in the points table

Following the win, PBKS finished over SRH in the points table. This marks the 2014 IPL's fourth consecutive finish in the sixth spot. The final outburst by the Englishman boosted their net run-rate to 0.126.

The heavy defeat puts SRH below KKR in the standings in eighth position. The 2016 champions incurred a heavy hit to their net run-rate, which finished at -0.379, the poorest among all franchises in the tournament.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Dhawan and Livingstone mark their presence among the top ten run getters (PC: IPLT20.com)

After a solid 39 off 32 deliveries during the run chase, Shikhar Dhawan finished his campaign with 460 runs in 14 matches. The left-handed batter holds an average of 38.33 and holds the fourth spot in the Orange Cap standings.

The explosive Liam Livingstone, who was arguably one of the better performers for PBKS this season, also crossed the 400-run mark with his pyrotechnics. The all-rounder has 437 runs at a strike rate of 182.08, which helps him hold the sixth spot in the rankings.

The duo of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi finished their respective campaigns with over 400 runs against their name. The young left-hander remained the highest run-scorer among uncapped players after scoring 426 runs at an average of 30.43.

Tripathi, on the other hand, finished with a run-tally of 413 runs with three fifties in the campaign.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Rabada finishes the league stage as the highest wicket taker among pacers (PC: IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada still holds the highest number of wickets among pacers with 23 wickets in the league stage. The Proteas pacer accounted for the wicket of Priyam Garg with figures of 1-38.

Umran Malik capped off his stellar season with a two-over spell that brought the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. The speedster has 22 wickets and holds the fourth spot on the Purple Cap list.

Following his dismal outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI), T Natarajan found himself out of the playing XI for tonight's encounter. The left-arm pacer ended the season with 18 wickets and is ranked ninth among the wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit