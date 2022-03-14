"I don't want to let out my secret" - Shreyas Iyer on whether he will have the same trigger movement in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer has stated that he employs different methods while facing every bowler and that he does not want to reveal his secrets ahead of IPL 2022.

Iyer employed a front-foot press as a trigger movement during the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka and was quick to rock back if the delivery was short. The ploy yielded rich dividends as he slammed a couple of half-centuries in the encounter.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan asked Shreyas Iyer if he would employ the same trigger movement while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022. The KKR skipper replied:

"It depends on which bowler I am playing in what situation because I do it differently for every bowler. I don't want to let out my secret about how I will play against each bowler."

Having played against the red, pink and white balls, Iyer was asked which one he enjoys playing the most and which is the most tricky. He responded:

"Pink is slightly more tricky because the ball is heavy and it travels faster when there is lacquer on it. But at the same time, all situations are tough. It's not that white or red ball are easy. I have only played in home conditions as of now, I will come to know which one is tougher when I play away from home."

Shreyas Iyer is yet to play a Test match away from home. He was part of the Indian squad for the Test series against South Africa but did not get to play a game.

"It's going to be really exciting for me" - Shreyas Iyer on leading KKR in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer was also asked about facing the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022. He replied:

"It's going to be really exciting for me. It's a new role and a new team as well. But to be honest, the management was very welcoming. When I spoke to our CEO, Mr. Venky Mysore, he was very cordial and generous."

The 27-year-old concluded by stating that he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to lead KKR in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Iyer elaborated:

"Also, the atmosphere is going to be amazing because when we played against KKR, the players also spoke about their team, they told that their team's environment is very good and that they manage the players very well. So, I am really looking forward to it and it will be enjoyable."

Iyer opted not to be retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction as he wanted to captain a franchise in the tournament. His wish was fulfilled as KKR acquired him at the auction and also appointed him as their skipper.

