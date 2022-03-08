"The love is blooming" - Rahul Chahar gives fans a glimpse of his Mehendi ceremony 

Team India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is set to tie the knot with fiancée Ishani Johar ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The couple has chosen Goa as the spot for their destination wedding.

Chahar took to his Instagram account on Tuesday (March 8) to share a few pictures of their Mehendi ceremony, which was held at West Goa's W Hotel. The two have been engaged since 2019 and are expected to exchange wedding vows on March 9.

Rahul Chahar wrote on Instagram:

"Soon to be the beginning of our “forever”! Day 1 filled with the colours of mehndi. The love is blooming!!"

Ishani is a fashion designer by profession. The two have been together since their teenage days and Rahul has often shared pictures with her on his social media handles.

Rahul Chahar to represent a new team in IPL 2022

Rahul Chahar, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians team last year, will ply his trade for a new team in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The Punjab Kings signed the 22-year-old for ₹5.25 crores at the IPL 2022 mega-auction last month. Apart from the Punjab-based franchises, teams such as Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals had also expressed interest in roping the talented youngster.

Rahul Chahar has featured in 42 IPL matches so far in his career and has 43 wickets to his name at a decent economy rate of 7.44.

Punjab Kings have appointed Mayank Agarwal as the captain for the forthcoming season. They added several marquee names to their roster at the auction. Here is their complete squad for IPL 2022:

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar