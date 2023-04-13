IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

Rajasthan Royals have attained the number one position in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Chennai Super Kings. RR ended their six-match losing streak at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a close three-run victory last night (April 12).

Sandeep Sharma was the hero for the Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm pacer kept his nerve and defended seven runs off the last three balls to help the visitors defeat the Chennai Super Kings on their home soil.

Thanks to this win, the Rajasthan Royals now have six points from four matches. They have jumped above the Lucknow Super Giants in the standings. Both RR and LSG have six points each, but RR's net run rate (+1.588) is much better than LSG's (+1.048).

Chennai Super Kings remain 5th in the IPL 2023 points table

Despite the loss against the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings continue to hold fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table. CSK suffered their second loss of the season yesterday evening. They now have four points from four matches, with their net run rate being +0.225.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match:

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans tonight (April 13) in IPL 2023. Both teams have won two out of their respective three matches so far in the competition. Their net run rate is inferior to both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Hence, the winner of tonight's match will attain third position in the standings. If any team wins by a big margin, they will have a chance of entering the Top 2 of the points table. During the previous IPL season, PBKS and GT defeated each other once. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious tonight in Mohali.

