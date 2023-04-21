IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The Chennai Super Kings strengthened their grip on the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Chennai-based franchise became the third team to touch the eight-point mark in the standings.

CSK recorded a comfortable win against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier tonight. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first in Chennai. The decision worked in his team's favor, as they restricted the visitors to 134/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with a three-wicket haul. The all-rounder continued his good form in IPL 2023, returning with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. His three victims were Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Mayank Agarwal.

CSK got off to a fine start in the run-chase thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's opening partnership of 87 runs. A run-out ended the partnership between Gaikwad and Conway, but their stand gave the upper hand to CSK in the match.

Conway remained unbeaten until the end, scoring 77 runs off 57 balls. CSK won the match by seven wickets in the 19th over.

No changes in the IPL 2023 points table after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings

There were no changes in the standings after the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK continue to hold the third position in the IPL 2023 points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.355.

SRH are ninth in the points table with four points from six matches. The Orange Army are only above the Delhi Capitals. Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table:

A double-header is in store for the fans tomorrow in IPL 2023. The Lucknow Super Giants will host the Gujarat Titans in the afternoon, followed by a game between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes